The historic vote had just ended. For the first time, a president of the House of Representatives had been replaced after a motion of censure, presented, in addition, by a congressman from the hard wing of his own party. At that moment, a shout was heard from the Republican bench: “What now?” That is the question that everyone on Capitol Hill is asking after the dismissal of Kevin McCarthy. The legislative activity of the House of Representatives is paralyzed until the election of a new speaker and there are still no clear candidates to succeed him. But in addition, the ability of Republican extremists to take Congress hostage threatens a much longer blockade.

Congress is divided. The Senate has a Democratic majority of 51 to 49. The House of Representatives, where there are two losses, is dominated by Republicans (221 to 212). It was already very difficult until now for any law to pass. In two decisive moments. McCarthy opted to reach agreements with the Democrats. First, to suspend the debt ceiling and prevent the Government from failing to meet its financial commitments. That earned him a rebellion from the radicals of his party. Then, to approve a temporary budget extension that would avoid the partial closure of the Administration. That cost him his head.

The House of Representatives now has to elect a new president. In January, at the beginning of the legislature, it took 15 votes to appoint McCarthy, who had to make concessions to overcome resistance from the hardline wing of his party. The paradox of the November 2022 legislative elections was that voters frequently punished the most extreme candidates, but that has ended up strengthening their influence. The slim majority that emerged from the polls in the Lower House (222 to 213 seats, although there has subsequently been a drop in each group) left the decision-making power to the twenty congressmen of the Freedom Caucus, the Freedom Group, the most Republican radicals.

McCarthy has already announced to his people that he will not present his candidacy in the new presidential election, although he continues to be the one with the greatest support among his people. His dismissal is a warning to anyone who chooses to replace him. The radical Republicans, reinforced by what happened, will place the same or more demands on the new candidate as they did on McCarthy. Simplifying, the lesson that remains is that for the Democrats, no water.

The Republican parliamentary leader ordered the opening of a formal investigation against Joe Biden as a preliminary step to a possible political process (impeachment) to try to satisfy the extremists of his party so that they would give in and not cause the closure of non-essential services of the Administration. But the radicals have shown themselves to be insatiable and also wanted to punish the tenant of the White House with the so-called government shutdown.

A bipartisan agreement to elect a speaker of the House among moderate Republicans seems like science fiction, so whoever wants to be elected will have to jump through the hoops of the demands of the radical minority of their party. At the same time, this implies that it will be difficult to reach agreements with the Democrats and, therefore, that the threat of an ungovernable Congress spreads.

No clear candidates

For now, the presidency of the Lower House has been assumed on an interim basis by Patrick McHenry, congressman from North Carolina, because he was the first on a secret list of substitutes delivered by McCarthy to the secretary of the House at the beginning of his term, according to reports. has known after his dismissal. McHenry chairs the Financial Services Committee, one of the most important in the House, and is a person very close to McCarthy, as evidenced by his appointment. It is difficult for him to choose to replace him after his traumatic dismissal.

Another potential natural candidate would be Steve Scalise, from Louisiana, number two in the Republican group after McCarthy, although further away from him. However, he is undergoing chemotherapy for leukemia, so it’s not a simple solution either. The third in the Republican ranks is Tom Emmer, from Minnesota, who would be another possible option, but he is not a heavyweight in the party nor does he have a recognizable leadership. Elise Stefanik, the highest-ranking woman in the parliamentary group, and Tom Cole, who chairs the Rules commission, also appear in the pools.

To be elected, an absolute majority of the votes cast in the plenary session by a candidate is required. Democrats are expected to support their own leader Hakeem Jeffries, who won several rounds of voting in January when the Republican vote was divided. It is likely that the Republicans will try to agree on a name before submitting it to the plenary session, so as not to repeat the spectacle of the 15 votes in January, but there are no guarantees that they will succeed.

The first consequence of the paralysis of the Lower House is that the laws that authorize spending for the fiscal year that has just begun cannot be processed. The United States does not have one budget law but a dozen. Each year, Congress must approve, with a majority of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, 12 appropriation laws for the different departments of the Government. The last time it did so on time was in 1997. Now, an extension has been agreed that keeps the administration operational at full speed, but only until November 17. If the corresponding laws have not been approved by then, the partial closure of the Administration that has now been narrowly avoided will occur, unless a new temporary measure is approved. The radicals oppose any type of extension and have made clear the price to pay for ignoring it.

The Democrats have voted en bloc to dismiss McCarthy, who this Tuesday refused to make any concessions to the rival party to get his chest out of the fire. Several congressmen had made it clear that they were not going to rescue McCarthy for free, even less so after he ordered the investigation of Biden without much basis for it. But while Democrats are tempted to rejoice in Republican chaos and division, the paralysis of Congress is working against them. Even when it seemed evident that the threat of a government shutdown was due to the hardline Republican wing, many voters held Biden responsible.

Former President Donald Trump has dropped McCarthy without doing anything to prevent it. Trump once pressured the hardline of the party to elect him, but now he was also in favor of provoking the closure of the Administration. During the day of the motion against McCarthy he limited himself to complaining on Truth, his social network, about the internal fights: “Why are the Republicans always fighting among themselves, why are they not fighting against the radical left Democrats who are destroying our country?”, wrote.

