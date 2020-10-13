NBA has achieved it. Has crowned a champion, the Los Angeles Lakers, and has closed a 2019-20 season that was stopped for more than four months due to the pandemic and whose definitive cancellation came to seem like a certainty. But the Disney World bubble has turned out to be an absolute success, a historic achievement in organizational and health terms. Not a single positive, very few discipline problems and a season that could be ended with a full playoffs. From that point of view, an ideal scenario that, however, has not prevented the losses of the season from going to go above 1 billion dollars. The calendar could not be completed in its entirety (an issue that affects television contracts, especially the premises of each franchise) and the audience was lost in the stands, a concept that (especially in the playoffs) is important for a fee of income in which it reaches up to 40%. Before the pandemic, the NBA was moving in a revenue of about 8,000 million dollars a year. Now…

Now there are no certainties, neither of the coronavirus deadlines and the possible medical responses in terms of vaccines or, simply, the implementation and availability of rapid testsAn issue that the NBA has been involved in investigating from the beginning and that can radically transform fans’ return timelines to the stands. There are no guarantees, beyond that normality is not going to be a word that will wear out during the 2020-21 season, neither in business terms nor in terms of calendars and dates with, in addition, the possible conflict with the Games Tokyo Olympics (July 23-August 8) on the way.

So the NBA can congratulate itself and celebrate the enormous success of the Florida bubble and prepare for the problems that the next season will bring and for tough negotiations and negotiations in order to close deadlines and forms that are currently unknown. Both things are compatible. What is certain is that once the Finals are over, it’s time to work again to organize a calendar and a distribution of benefits of which practically nothing is known right now. These can be logical deadlines, or the closest thing to them according to what is known now and as organized by John Hollinger in The Athletic:

FIRST FIFTEEN OF NOVEMBER. SET SALARY CAP: This is the first step and it is essential. Now there will be almost a month without official news, in principle, while franchises and players (via their union: NBPA) They negotiate the salary cap, the amount that teams spend in wages for the season. Normally, this comes from a calculation on the BRI, the income directly related to the parties (Basketball Related Income). Right now any projection is almost impossible if you want to do it with precision, beyond the fact that it is obvious that it will not return for now to the volume of business that was handled before the pandemic and that set the cap for the 2020-21 season at about 115 million. Nor do you want to let the number plummet, as it would with a conventional calculation, and there are those who fear declines of up to 30 million dollars. This would create a labor conflict that is to be avoided with agreements that soften the fall, spread it over longer periods and make the cap not dependent, exceptionally, on that BRI. When that agreement is reached, franchises will know what to expect in the transfer market, with rookie contracts … New dates must also be set for the application of the conditions of the contracts (player options, team options…), since the season is obviously not going to be played in the natural October-June period.

NOVEMBER 18TH. DRAFT: This is a set date, the greatest certainty there is right now about the short-term future of the NBA. In fact, franchises are already having virtual meetings (30 minutes per Zoom) with players, and they are conducting physical examinations. These will be of paramount importance since there will be no private training.

END OF NOVEMBER, START ANNOUNCEMENT: The NBA wants to announce when the next season will begin about two months in advance. The option to start at Christmas is already a chimera, and in fact it can be reached February or even March, options that would create very serious logistical problems but that would open the option to more nights with audiences in the pavilions. Remember that this is when there will be fans … but also how normal they will have the capacity in the times of social distance. Right now there is a date that begins to gain a lot of strength for the start of the NBA 2020-21, Martin Luther King Day, January 18, 2021. An already emblematic day for the League, which always sets important matches in it, and which serves as a mild climate between the impossibility of December and the difficulty that February would pose. By Thanksgiving (November 26) there should be an official announcement. If not, the deadlines will begin to lengthen drastically …

END OF NOVEMBER OR DECEMBER 1, FREE AGENCY: If the market opens on December 1, the franchises would have had almost two weeks to work with the salary cap, do their accounts and calculations … And, behind there would be three weeks to generate interest and close contracts before Christmas.

DECEMBER, CALENDAR ANNOUNCEMENT: Another issue that becomes tricky, since I know if you want to play without a bubble, at least you will have to reduce travel and the chances of infection for everyone involved. Normally, it takes months to close a calendar which this time, at least, has the advantage that the pavilions are very clear (there are no social events, conventions, concerts…). Everything indicates that they will try to group the matches between rivals of the same Division, even with series of multiparty between the same teams, an option that the public does not like and does not apply. It is about reducing danger and achieving a more compressed schedule because, in any case, The idea is to try to ensure that for the 2021-22 academic year, the highest possible quota of normality is recovered. Normally, a Regular Season with 82 matches per team takes about 170 days. The NBA would consider it a success to reduce that figure to about 155 days, with four games a week for each franchise and the for now untouchable one-week break for the All Star Weekend.

JANUARY 18, START: The date that right now seems ideal. Going further could allow more matches with the public but it would bring huge problems in order to organize the next season already to prevent the Finals from coinciding with the NFL season again, something that has been a major headache for the NBA in this closing of the bubble. If the Regular Season ends around June 20, even the clash with the Olympics would be softened since all the players who have not reached the playoffs and even those of the teams that fall in the first round would be released. This arc January 18-June 20 would allow to crown a champion already at the end of August.

The only certainty right now is that they are already negotiating, that they want to avoid the bubble format at all costs, that they dream of the return of the public to the pavilions, they have great faith in the arrival of rapid tests and it is assumed that the economic crisis is not going to go away by magic. According to the last agreement, the players take between 49 and 51% of the aforementioned BRI, and on that it is being negotiated also counting on the part of the salaries that the League blocks, and that during the stoppage due to the pandemic passed 10% usual 25%.

Michele Roberts, executive director of the NBPA, knows that there is no choice but to reach a good agreement: “Our projections were being about 8,000 million in revenue, and now we are clear that we are not going to have 8,000 million in revenue. As long as there is no public in the pavilions, we had better be realistic. The question is how to deal with it and the pain it is going to produce. We don’t have to fight because we all know we’re going to take a good hit in the cast. We are not going to have fans in the stands in the number and pace of before the pandemic, not yet. It is obvious that the cake to be distributed is going to be much smaller. The question is how to do it in a way that does not destroy the spirit of the current collective agreement. Both parties want their fair share. But we all have to give in and assume that we are going to lose a part of what we won, analyze what expenses are unavoidable, what amounts cannot be touched … The players are prepared, they know that they will not charge normally because the cake is smaller . But we have to see how it is done, we cannot let it be a disaster that wipes out everything next year. We need to find a formula that is flexible and reflects the reality of the situation. We cannot survive without each other, and that is why we are already negotiating ”.

Roberts, yes, it is clear that Players don’t even want to hear about another bubble: “No, hell no. And with this I quote what they tell me when I ask them. We are seeing how baseball and football no bubble. For now, there have been things that they have done very well and others in which they have had a lot of problems. We are seeing what can be replicated of what they have done well and what we cannot repeat of what they have done wrong. The bubble would be the last option, the least ideal. It would be necessary to see other protocols, in any case and if something similar had to be done: if it is possible to get the players to be in their homes even if they are not walking from side to side of the cities, for example … For now we are talking about one more season conventional but shortening the calendar, reducing trips… ”.