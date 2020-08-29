Wearing a mask in open space is compulsory from September 1. Here, the offices of Abalanone Group in Saint-Herblain. (OLIVIER LANRIVAIN / MAXPPP)

franceinfo: After two months of confinement and a few weeks of vacation, very many French people are preparing to return to their offices. To find what?

Alexandre kouchner : Their colleagues first, who they missed… or not! More hydroalcoholic gel than coffee machines, queues in front of the elevators and social distancing instructions maintained. The national deconfinement protocol recommends 4m2 per employee. Difficult to reconcile these instructions with the “carpet performance”, that is to say the maximum concentration of employees to lower property costs. If you can’t move away, you will have to hide yourself, which would be wearing out and expensive in the long run. It is therefore the very organization of spaces that will change.

Is this the end of open space?

Open spaces, these open and shared offices, are not very covid. About 20% of French employees work there, which makes a lot of people and they won’t all have an individual office instead. The advantage of the open space is that it can be converted. Expect to find lots and lots of plexiglass to separate and protect employees. You can therefore still hear your neighbor’s music or see him picking his nose, but through a transparent wall! These changes seem minimal, but they have important consequences for companies that will no longer be able to accommodate as many employees at the same time except to take larger premises which would be very expensive.

So maybe not everyone will return to the office?

The eight million private sector employees who can telecommute may not have to go every day. Containment has shown that we work well remotely. Before the summer, six in 10 new teleworkers were already considering “ask to practice it after confinement “. Not all businesses will be able to adopt this system permanently like Twitter. But maybe you will go to the office in shifts, depending on your plans and your needs. It will be a place of welcome and interaction rather than a parking lot for employees. This marked start to the school year may be a new, more flexible relationship to work, with adapted schedules which will also make it possible to limit the number of people on public transport. It is now a matter of moving from emergency teleworking to customary teleworking, being careful not to bring the open space home. Welcome back to you all !