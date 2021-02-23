The video game TV adaptation news doesn’t appear to be slowing, and now Konami’s revealed it’s having a go by turning its arcade classic Frogger into an obstacle course game show.

Ace detailed by Deadline, the newly announced show will air on NBCUniversal’s Peacock platform (13 episodes have been ordered from Eureka Productions), and is set to feature a total of 12 Frogger-themed obstacle courses – or crossings, if you will.

These crossings will feature a variety of tasks inspired by the 1981 video game classic, tasking participants with attempting to dodge traffic, navigate snapping gators and hungry hippos (presumably not the real thing), and reach the other side to win a “huge” cash prize.

The show will be filmed in Australia and interested parties can apply to be a contestant right now – with the caveat being that applications are only open to those with a US passport.

Peacock is, of course, also a US-only venture, and there’s no word yet on whether the Frogger game show will be splashing down anywhere else in the world. Until we found out more, you could always amuse yourself by reading about the other somewhat leftfield video game TV adaptation to be announced this week.