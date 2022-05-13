The two Azzurri, after beating the Germans Krawietz and Mies in the quarterfinals, face the Croatians Pavic and Mektic, champions of Wimbledon and the Tokyo Games in the semifinal. Meanwhile in the Race they are fourth: Turin is approaching …
After 11 years, Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini savor the taste of a semi-final in doubles in Rome, exalting the audience of the Grand Stand Arena with a comeback against the Germans Krawietz and Mies, seeded number 8. I Chicchi, as they like to be nicknamed since 2015, when together they even won a Grand Slam, the Australian Open, they got back together at the beginning of this year and immediately found the old feeling with the final in Sydney in January and the success in Rio de Janeiro the following month, the first in couple after six years. Results that have projected them in the very high quarters of the Race, the ranking that qualifies for the Finals in Turin (they played the Masters already in 2015): with the result so far gained in Rome they are fourth.
Today a very tough match awaits them against the Croatians Pavic and Mektic, champions of Wimbledon and the Tokyo Games, a challenge that is already projected on the Davis Cup in September, given that Croatia is in our group and the same double eliminated us in November. in Turin (Sinner played with Fognini). A couple, the one formed by Fabio and Simone, which coach Volandri has repeatedly emphasized to be central to Davis’s project, so it is essential, given the new format, to have a solid couple. Fabio, who came out in the second round in a very heated derby against Jannik Sinner, will turn 35 in a few days, and this renewed life as a couple, with Bolelli, is giving him great joys.
