After 11 years, Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini savor the taste of a semi-final in doubles in Rome, exalting the audience of the Grand Stand Arena with a comeback against the Germans Krawietz and Mies, seeded number 8. I Chicchi, as they like to be nicknamed since 2015, when together they even won a Grand Slam, the Australian Open, they got back together at the beginning of this year and immediately found the old feeling with the final in Sydney in January and the success in Rio de Janeiro the following month, the first in couple after six years. Results that have projected them in the very high quarters of the Race, the ranking that qualifies for the Finals in Turin (they played the Masters already in 2015): with the result so far gained in Rome they are fourth.