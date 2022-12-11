Tite leaves Brazil, but who will take his place? Hard to say, but if it depended on the leaders of Brazilian football and the torcida, there would be no doubts: the name that would make everyone agree is that of Pep Guardiola.

After two world championships gone like this and like this and a Copa America won, the Tite era ends in Brazil. That the coach would leave after Qatar was already certain, but the impression, given the team available, is that the country would greet him as a six-time world champion. Or at least, after fighting for victory until the last moment. And instead the green-gold race stopped in the quarterfinals, in the penalty shootout against Croatia, among the many criticisms of the coach. That he has been accused of having made the wrong call-ups (Dani Alves in, Gabigol out, just to mention the thorniest cases), but also of not having a plan B when things don’t go the right way. See also MotoGP | Bastianini: "Marquez with Gresini will be one more opponent"

Polls say Pep — So, no surprise at the idea that the paths of Tite and the federation have separated. But who will take his place? Hard to say, but if it depended on the leaders of Brazilian football and the torcida, there would be no doubts: the name that would make everyone agree is that of Pep Guardiola. Is Globeexports that UOL they have done online polls and Catalan is everyone’s favourite, even with a large majority. The only one who receives a minimum of appreciation among the others is Abel Ferreira, coach of Palmeiras who has won the Copa Libertadores twice. Another foreigner, because it would be a Portuguese coach. But everyone, including the federation, wants Pep. And Pep, what do you think?

24 million and renewal — The Manchester City manager has never hidden that one day he would like to manage a national team and that Canarinha would be his favorite to manage. And as it reports AS, also the current vice president of the FBF, Francisco Novelleto, explained that there have been contacts in the past: “Three years ago a vice president of the FBF contacted Guardiola. He would accept, but at Manchester City he earns 24 million euros a year. Stuff that the person who looked for it almost had a heart attack when he found out”. And to make matters worse there is the fresh renewal of Guardiola with Manchester City. If there hadn’t been a signing, Pep could have left the club in mid-2023 and taken Brazil without any problems. Now there would be a major obstacle. And that’s why seeing the Catalan at the helm of the Seleçao should remain… the green and gold’s forbidden dream! See also Video: Liverpool or Real Madrid, champion of Champions? 'turtle guru' chooses

December 11, 2022 (change December 11, 2022 | 11:06)

