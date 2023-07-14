Thanks to her charisma, natural talent for comedy, and her fresh character, Wendy Guevara has become one of the most famous women in Mexico. In recent weeks, her popularity and fame have increased thanks to her participation in the reality show that is broadcast 24/7 by Vix Premium, and now, a new success is added to her career with the Premiere of ‘Pastry chefs against time’, the Netflix series.

This new six-episode series features the influencer and youtuber Wendy Guevara, who rose to fame thanks to a viral video she recorded with her friend Papola Suárez, better known as “La Patas”, for which they were nicknamed in the internet world as “The Lost”. The name of the star who also hosted a program for Adela Micha at the time, sounds stronger with the success of ‘Pastry chefs against time’ that has become the most watched series of the moment on Netflix Mexico.

‘Pastry chefs against time’ is a Mexican adaptation of the hit Netflix reality show, ‘Sugar Rush’. In this program, the participants show their talent in the sweetest and most addictive side of cooking, competing for a prize of one million pesos before time runs out.

In the program Wendy gives her opinion on the work done by the pastry chefs. Photo: Netflix.

Wendy surprised by revealing on her Instagram account that she would beto one of the judges in this exciting program, where you have the opportunity to give your approval to the creations of the participants. His participation as a jury has moved his followers and fans of the program, although as expected, he has not been spared from criticism.

Wendy Guevara shares with Miss Pastelitos and Capi Pérez

The series ‘Pastry chefs against time’ has become the most watched on Netflix Mexico this July 14, only a couple of days after it debuted in the streaming catalog of the red N giant. While her participation has not gone unnoticed on social networks, and fans add that the success of the baking program is directly linked to the success of the influencer.

Among the judges are Érika Buenfil, known as “The Queen of TikTok” and recently debuting in dubbing with ‘Elementos’, Ludwika Paleta from the series ‘Madre there are only two’, also from Netflix, the renowned soap opera actress Itatí Cantoral , journalist Lolita Ayala and Chef Ana Ruiz from “Nailed It México”.

In addition, the program has the participation of comedian Carlos Alberto Pérez Ibarra, better known as El Capi Pérez, who serves as host. To determine who has the necessary talent to be crowned kings and queens of the kitchen, the experience of Gris Verduzco, known as “Mis Pastelitos”, a renowned youtuber originally from Sinaloa, specializing in recipes for desserts, cakes and sweets, will be available. , and Luis Robledo Richards, who has been a two-time champion at the World Chocolate Masters.

One of the most viral stars of the moment in ‘La Casa de Los Famosos México’ is Wendy Guevara, although she could be the first eliminated from Team Infierno.

‘Pastry chefs against time’ promises to be one of the most exciting premieres of July on the streaming platform most popular in the world, and it will be necessary to see the performance of the series to determine its total success, or if it is just a streak of good fame that Wendy Guevara enjoys, who is currently the strongest participant in ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’ ‘, and who is nominated and could leave this weekend.

The determination of the Televisa program would be announced next Sunday, July 16, at the elimination gala. Meanwhile, the most famous loss of the internet and television continues to triumph and it does so with the streaming giant.