Nevenka Fernández in a still from the documentary ‘Nevenka’. NETFLIX

Nevenka Fernández holds a paper. She’s alone. Behind, the background is black. Her hair is tied back, like then. It has been 20 years since she has read that document again, that of her resignation as councilor for the Treasury of the Ponferrada City Council. Her voice is superimposed on that of herself, that March 26, 2001, the day everything was made public in a hotel full of journalists: “It is from that moment that hell begins. My refusal provoked his harassment ”. This is the story of a woman who denounced a politician for sexual harassment when it was not common to denounce and unless it was publicly disclosed: “I am 26 years old and I have dignity,” she said that morning before the press.

They left her alone. He narrated in court humiliations and intimate episodes. He won the trial. The then mayor of Ponferrada and superior of Nevenka, the popular Ismael Álvarez, was convicted and resigned. Thousands of people -4,000, according to the Local Police – demonstrated after the conviction in the streets of the city to support him and condemn her, who had to leave Spain because no one gave her a job. And disappeared. 20 years later, Nevenka Fernández breaks her silence in a documentary that reconstructs the first major conviction for sexual harassment in Spain. And it has a lot to say.

“I did something that I had to do. If I hadn’t done it, I would have died ”, she recounted at the start of Nevenka, a three-episode documentary series that Netflix premieres on March 5, to which EL PAÍS has had access to the first chapter. “Talking saved my life.”

“We wanted her, who never spoke, to tell us how that episode marked her,” explains Maribel Sánchez-Maroto, director of the documentary, by video call. “To rescue that pioneering sentence of the first Me Too woman we had in Spain, we needed her reflection.” That reflection happens through guilt. Despite the judicial truth, in that Spain of the early 21st century she was blamed and she blamed herself.

With a recently completed Master’s degree in Auditing and 24 years old, Nevenka Fernández is offered to go number 3 on the PP lists. The day he met the mayor, a man with a reputation for being a womanizer his father’s age, he did not catch his attention: “He seemed like a man from Ponferrada.” Months later they had a brief romantic relationship. “We started dating, I realized very quickly that it was not what I wanted,” he explains. “I was never comfortable.” From the moment she broke up, and for months, Ismael Álvarez began the slow process of harassment, which progresses until the will is nullified. He stalked her, set traps for them to be alone (“why can’t we sleep together even if you don’t feel anything?” He said), publicly denigrated her work, threatened her: “You’re a son of a bitch and I I’m going to be a son of a bitch with you, ”he told him one day. In the documentary, she remembers it like this: “The best way to define the situation is hell.”

Nevenka Fernández felt responsible for what happened and, she assures, “that was also the social message.” It is difficult to think that everything would have happened in the same way in Spain and the world today, after the feminist revolution brought about by movements such as Me Too or the massive mobilizations of Spanish 8-M. A decade ago, he met journalist Ana Pastor, founder of Newtral and producer of the documentary, which can be seen in 190 countries. “I fell in love right away,” says the journalist on the phone. “We would never have done this project if she hadn’t wanted to, if she didn’t feel that her truth is being told, which in the end is the judicial truth.” Pastor reveals that the feminist emergence that broke out in 2017 was decisive for Nevenka to make up her mind: “My obsession was to give back to her what she did for all, to repair the social loneliness she suffered, to see that this country has changed.”

Both the mayor’s environment and part of the municipality understood then that because she had a relationship with the mayor, “she was lying,” recalls Maribel Sánchez-Maroto. “They applied all the prejudices associated with a woman, as if she were not an adult who decides for herself when a relationship with a man begins and ends.” Now a closed support like the one that Ismael Álvarez received from the PP and many of his fellow citizens would be unlikely. Or that a prosecutor asked today, as they asked her then, why she endured, she who was not like “an employee of Hipercor, who touches her ass and has to endure to bring bread to her children.”

Still, women continue to pay a heavy price when they dare to report their stalker. Nevenka Fernández is disturbed by seeing reports on television of cases similar to hers in which “they report but always have their backs turned, always with a distorted voice, hiding something, as if they were guilty,” explains Sánchez-Maroto. And that was the other great motivation of this woman to agree to stand in front of a camera 20 years after that first exercise of courage and “dignity”, as she herself claimed then. “He speaks to tell women around the world: you get out of this if you stop it, if you speak, if you report it,” says the director.

20 years have passed and the wounds have healed. In some moments of the documentary, such as when rereading the statement of her resignation, Nevenka Fernández gets emotional and cries. She has survived an episode that has marked her life “but has not made her a victim forever,” says the director. Fernández asked to continue keeping his life anonymous now, of which hardly any data is revealed on the tape. He has two children and lives happily, says the director of the documentary: “He has achieved the peace he needed.”