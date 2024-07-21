

Bastad (AFP)

Former world number one Rafael Nadal missed the chance to return to the podium for the first time since the 2022 Roland Garros tournament, by losing the final of the Swedish Bastad Tennis Tournament (250 points) to Portuguese Nuno Borges 3-6 and 2-6.

The 38-year-old Spaniard, who has fallen to 261st in the ATP rankings due to injuries that have kept him off the courts for long periods, was playing in his first final since his 14th title at Roland Garros 2022.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner lost his serve five times in his first encounter with the 27-year-old Portuguese, ranked 51st in the world, which resulted in him being defeated in one hour and 27 minutes.

This defeat, which handed Borges his first professional title in his first final match in his career, comes before the Olympic event in Paris, where tennis competitions will be held on the Roland Garros courts.

Nadal will compete in the singles and doubles alongside his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz (21 years old), the champion of Roland Garros and Wimbledon this year.

Nadal returned to pick up a racket this week for the first time since losing in the first round of the French Open in May.

Nadal was also scheduled to play the doubles semi-finals on Saturday alongside Norwegian Casper Ruud against Brazilian duo Orlando Luz and Rafael Matusen but announced his withdrawal, as a precaution, after spending six hours on court during the singles quarter-final and semi-final matches against Argentine Mariano Navone (6-7, 7-5, 7-5) and Croatian Duje Ajdukovic (4-6, 6-3, 6-4).

