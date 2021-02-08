Mass Effect: Legendary Edition brings us back to the trilogy of games he developed BioWare and that amazed a whole generation of gamers. Sure, its ending is controversial, but that doesn’t mean it is an outstanding trilogy.

Now, just as we will have several graphic adjustments that will make the game much more attractive, we will also see changes in some sections that will cause some controversy among those who follow Mass effect for a long time.

During a recent interview, the project manager Matt walters noted that the Legendary Edition from Mass effect you will adjust a selection of camera angles, particularly one that can present some of the characters in a suggestive way.

Where do we want to go? Well, everything indicates that you will no longer be able to see closely the rear of Miranda lawson as it happened in Mass effect. The game director had discussions with other creatives behind this trilogy and many concluded that perhaps this was not necessary.

Finally, the team working on the project ME: Legendary Edition he wants the game to have high visual fidelity, but nothing more. What is not necessary can disappear.

Will the ending of the trilogy change in Mass Effect: Legendary Edition?

Beyond the camera shots that were fixed on the ‘lower back of Miranda lawson, there is a topic that really causes controversy around Mass effect and that is his final criticism.

It must be remembered that, at the time, BioWare had to extend the end of the third installment to explain with more context everything that had happened with the game, especially so that the fans would not lose their minds.

Does this last section of Mass effect will he receive any kind of adjustments in the trilogy? According to the creative director’s statements, the ending will remain as such. This is about a remaster.

What do you think of the adjustments they will make in the ME: Legendary Edition? Don’t stop sharing your opinion with us on social networkss and stay in EarthGamer.

