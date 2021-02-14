The hunt continues. Madrid continues to do its thing. Adding three at a time, closing Courtois’ goal (a single shot received in the last two games!), Fine-tuning his staging before the long-awaited return of the Champions League (in ten days we have Atalanta-Madrid in Bergamo) and with Benzema activating the audio of his talent to remember that he has the trigger ready for what is coming. A solid, reliable and seamless Madrid that lunched at an unrecognizable, passive, resigned, soulless Valencia. All this represented in Guedes, a footballer who two years ago ate the world and was going to crack the world (the most expensive signing in the history of the club che) and that this Valentine’s Day almost definitely ended his relationship with Gracia, a technician who is already tired of the divism and the bad attitude of the Portuguese. At halftime he no longer returned to the field. What a shame that talent does not travel at the same time with the backpack of commitment …

Another penalty to limbo.- I’d rather be heavy for the record. Before minute 2, Correia jumps with Benzema inside the area and when he falls he steps on the Frenchman’s heel. Involuntary action, but like almost 80% of penalties. The luck is that Karim was not injured. Also last year, a stomp by Modric in Balaídos was involuntary and they took him a direct red. They later changed the rule, true, but they did not say that he would stop being punished as a foul. The reality is that since April 24, at the Camp Nou Classic, Madrid has not been awarded a penalty in favor. But Zidane will never complain in public. The club, either. Here, unfortunately, who does not cry does not breast …

Courage, Dani.- Carvajal’s thing this season with muscular injuries is worthy of the X-Files. You can’t have worse luck. After a month absent and measuring his return a lot when he was 100% recovered, in the 25th minute his muscles failed again. Another month without the engine of the right wing, missing the first leg of Atalanta, the derby with Atleti … The youth squad is winded with these mishaps and the team needs it like eating. Luckily Lucas Vázquez returned on time, who once again showed that he is the ideal right-back guard. It is not that he complies, it is that he leaves, seals his lane and on top of that he contributes. A lot of. In the 2-0 he assisted Kroos. The Galician multipurpose will be decisive again in this fundamental section of the season. Welcome Lucas!

Forward Mendy.- The French continues to surprise us with every match that passes. Aside from continuing to be life insurance on the left back, he has lately added a new version of his game, often positioning himself as a center forward coming in break from behind. That’s how he scored Getafe and that’s how he scored Valencia, although an unclear television shot annulled his goal for a piece of boot when he left Jaume’s goal. If you cancel a goal for things like that they will load the football. The important thing is that Mendy is everywhere and his enthusiasm infects the team.

Promising future.- I know that as long as Atleti does not fail it will be difficult to complete the hunt, but this new version of Zidane’s Madrid will not make concessions and will be with the trigger ready in case the Cholo troop finally shows any sign of weakness. Madrid must do their homework on Saturday in Pucela, before traveling to Bergamo, and then knock down Real Sociedad in Valdebebas. Thus he would arrive at the Wanda derby (March 7) with options to light the fuse of a League that until now is marked by the performances of Marcos Llorente. A great player with 100% Real Madrid DNA, but we sold him to the enemy. A glaring mistake.