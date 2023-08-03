And Mbappe? PSG removed it from the cover of its digital page

He Paris SG and Kylian Mbappé They at least agree to continue to disagree: when the player had been asked to decide before this Monday about extending his contract or leaving, that date “is not valid.”

At the heart of the matter, the positions remain a priori irreconcilable. The club no longer believes in extending their forward’s contract, which ends in June 2024. To avoid letting him go free, Without receiving a sum for the transfer, he considers that his star is for sale from now on.



In the player’s environment, who did not want to activate the clause that allowed him to extend his contract until 2025, it is repeated that he wants to fulfill his commitment until June 2024. But the club believes that its star has already reached “a preliminary agreement” with the Real Madrid to leave in a year. With a bonus for the player for signing, but nothing for his current employer.

In the last few hours, the Parisian club has dispensed with the image of the player French on the home page of your website.

This gesture on the club’s official website is a clear sign that the winger’s continuity in Paris is increasingly unthinkable, although anything can happen. Follow the uncertainty around the future of the player.

