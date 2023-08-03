Thursday, August 3, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

And Mbappe? PSG removed it from the cover of its digital page

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 3, 2023
in Sports
0
And Mbappe? PSG removed it from the cover of its digital page

Close


Close

Kylian Mbappé

Kylian MbappÃ© with PSG.

Kylian Mbappé with PSG.

New signal that distances the French from the club, although the future is uncertain.

He Paris SG and Kylian Mbappé They at least agree to continue to disagree: when the player had been asked to decide before this Monday about extending his contract or leaving, that date “is not valid.”

See also  Video: Mbappé is injured in training and is a doubt for Madrid vs. PSG

At the heart of the matter, the positions remain a priori irreconcilable. The club no longer believes in extending their forward’s contract, which ends in June 2024. To avoid letting him go free, Without receiving a sum for the transfer, he considers that his star is for sale from now on.

In the player’s environment, who did not want to activate the clause that allowed him to extend his contract until 2025, it is repeated that he wants to fulfill his commitment until June 2024. But the club believes that its star has already reached “a preliminary agreement” with the Real Madrid to leave in a year. With a bonus for the player for signing, but nothing for his current employer.

off the web

In the last few hours, the Parisian club has dispensed with the image of the player French on the home page of your website.

This gesture on the club’s official website is a clear sign that the winger’s continuity in Paris is increasingly unthinkable, although anything can happen. Follow the uncertainty around the future of the player.

See also  PSG is clear about its next 'signing': Nuno Mendes

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Mbappe #PSG #removed #cover #digital #page

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Roma makes four at Farense: Belotti in evidence

Roma makes four at Farense: Belotti in evidence

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result