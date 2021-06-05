Brussels (Reuters)

Kevin De Bruyne underwent minor eye surgery after sustaining an injury in the Champions League final, but will join the Belgium squad that prepares for Euro 2020 on Monday. Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said the surgery he underwent was a “minimal intervention”.

Martinez told reporters today, Saturday: “It went well, and positively, we are looking forward to Monday when he joins our squad, this small intervention was necessary for the long-term vision, the recovery process will not be long.”

He added: “The surgery was completed within 20 minutes, the medical staff were satisfied with the result, De Bruyne is doing well now and that’s it.” De Bruyne suffered a broken nose and the bones surrounding the cavity of his left eye during City’s 1-0 loss to Chelsea in the Champions League final last Saturday.

The return of the 29-year-old will be important for Martinez, who hopes to lead Belgium, ranked number one in the world, to its first European title.

Belgium opens its campaign in the finals next Saturday against Russia in St. Petersburg, and also plays against Denmark and Finland in the same group.

Before that, Belgium plays Croatia in a friendly tomorrow, Sunday, after a 1-1 draw with Greece last week.

“We have to show that we have taken a step forward in our preparations for the tournament,” Martinez said.

He continued: “We have to be sharper and more focused, it is a test of our matches in the European Championship and we needed this match.”