The ‘monsterverse’ came to an end with the movie of Godzilla vs. Kong and, to avoid comparisons with Batman v. Superman, director Adam Wingard did a solid job of convincing his film with fans, who are the primary consumers of movie monsters.

Now the director recently said in an interview that Batman v. Superman had its problems, especially because it did not show up as it was due to Ben affleck What Batman and to Godzilla vs. Kong yes there was a previous construction.

‘I wanted this to feel like it was the actual Godzilla and King Kong showdown‘he declared Adam Wingard to Yahoo!. ‘We already got a new Kong movie so it’s set. We have two Godzilla movies. And that’s why I didn’t want to change them too much because I wanted it to feel like it was a legitimate fight. ‘.

‘They weren’t two new characters fighting each other. I have always made this comparison. I am not cutting this movie at all. But when they made Batman v Superman, it was the first time we saw Ben Affleck as Batman. Not to say that’s good or bad, but the fact is, he was a new Batman. ‘.

We also recommend: It goes for everything: Godzilla vs. Kong would be the highest grossing premiere of the pandemic

Finally, Godzilla vs. Kong was the culmination of the monsterverse

The main difference between Godzilla vs. Kong and Batman v. Superman it does not reside in who or does not say ‘Martha’ less often. All of this boils down to the construction of a universe and DC had many bumps and little time to define it properly.

‘So it was a little difficult for me to jump in and say, ‘This is the best Batman vs. Superman,’ because I’m still learning who this version of Batman is. And with our movie, I wanted this to be Godzilla and Kong. You can’t start there. That’s the great thing about MonsterVerse – this is the culmination of those movies build-up. They’ve settled down, this version, and now we can let them fight‘.

Finally, it only remains to wait and see the final results of the box office for Godzilla vs. Kong. The final theme is the one that will make the producers and executives of Warmer Bros. Pictures and that weight also falls on the version of Justice league from Zack snyder.

Source



