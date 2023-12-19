Mario Irivarren and Onelia Molina They have been in a relationship for some time. Since then they have shined together and their bond would be stronger than ever; However, a video in which the model is seen next to the Televisa actor came to light and set off alarms. In the short, Onela Molina is seen next to Guty Carrera in an Arequipa nightclub.

What happened between Guty Carrera and Onelia Molina?

A few days ago a theory flooded 'chollywood'. It was speculated that Guty Carrera and Onelia Molina would have had a romantic relationshipafter a photo of the EEG member sitting on 'Potro's' legs was leaked. The actor denied having an affair with her and he claimed to have coincided with Molina in a marriage, in which he was seen to be quite close to her. It seems that Guty and Onelia are confident and they demonstrated it in a video posted on TiKTok.

The event in which they were seen that time was in Arequipa. “The anniversary of a production company was celebrated. The guests were Onelia Molina and Guty Carrera. (…) There are several people who date that They had met in 2017, when Onelia, apparently, did work at that production company.“, stated the influencer Ric La Torre, and stated: “The thing is that this weekend they captured the most beautiful conversation in this nightclub, but, well, let's not think badly (…). For me they are just friends”.

Are Onelia Molina and Mario Irivarren still together?

Onelia and Mario Irivarren made their relationship official in 2023.

After the images were leaked, not one of those involved spoke out. The one who didn't give an opinion either was Mario Irivarren, current partner of the model. It seems that their relationship is still standing, since a few days ago they were captured celebrating during the concert of Mark Anthony. For his part, Mario, according to Ric La Torre, would have been on a yacht the same day they were 'striked' Onelia Molina and Guty Carrera.

Why do they say that Onelia Molina and Guty Carrera had an affair?

'Love and fire' sparked the theory of a possible romance after a video came into the production's hands where Onelia is seen sitting on his lap, but he assured that it was part of a game in a marriage 9 years ago in the White City, and dismissed the theory.

