«Today I think I’ve seen it. It has been his best among all his triumphal actions before us. The most complete and pure triumph, ”Giraldillo confessed at ABC on July 7, 1944. The previous day, Manolete had written an indelible page … In the Annals of Sales, the task to Toro Mouse, an envelope of Pinto Barreiro in the press run of that year.

The chronicle of Manuel Sánchez del Arco, the famous Giraldillo, gave voice to an amateur who sentenced to the critic: “Well, you have not yet seen it in Madrid,” and even after the journalist’s statement, the unconditional ones remained in their thirteen. «Well, you have not been fortunate to see him. In Bilbao with a Pablorromero … in Barcelona, ​​on Sunday, with a traditional Miureño of 309 kilos, he cut his ears … That is seeing Manolete …! “

But Giraldillo was satisfied with the great work of Córdoba’s right -hand Pérez Tabernero alipio. The student and Juan Belmonte Campoy completed the poster that hung the ‘No tickets’ in the ticket offices.

“I have seen Manolete,” insisted the critic. «In Madrid, Manolete did not look at the bull. With vague smile -even where he can smile -he looked at the laying who creaked by the unspeakable emotion. I had dominated to destiny. It was the epic that does not want words. The bull was still docile. The bullfighter smiled at destiny ».

That day, ABC dedicated two pages to the great afternoon of the mythical bullfighter. A broad review of Toro to Toro, without a signature, and then the chronicle and personal analysis of Giraldillo, although the description of the facts already account for the transcendence of the afternoon. «People are standing, acclaiming Manolete. They begin to fall hats to the sand. Some overlooked, very still. Three natural, and then four more in perfect link. Then come four round passes in which Manolete looks at the lying. Enthusiasm and screams of astonishment.

And in front of the detractors of the monster, the abeced critic is overwhelming. “Controversy! Dog, denials to all trance! Manolete !! Manolete above all time, ropeing the face -to -stop watches that stopped in this or that year. Manolete stopping the wind. Manolete against the wind and the tide, nailed as a wonderful triumph of San Rafael in the ring of Spain, for the Cordoba glory of bullfighting ».

«There was the score, round, resounding. Let’s see who sings to the choir of 22,000 voices that relaxed the knots of 22,000 throats, stunned as the solemn teacher, singer of the Guadalquivir Alto?

That July 6, 1944, Madrid saw Manolete bullfight.