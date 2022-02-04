The sequel to Sex and the city, And just like that, presented its final chapter on Thursday, February 3. Like any other limited series, fans are wondering whether or not it will get a season two. The outcome of its ten installments suggests that it is.
With the death of Mr. Big in the first episode, fans saw Carrie’s transition through her grief, one that her friends hoped she would get over quickly. “My book, as well as my relationship. He also died, ”said the protagonist in chapter 7 to a Miranda, her best friend.
And just like that will have season 2?
In a recent interview with Variety, the show’s executive producer and star, Sarah Jessica Parker said she “definitely” wants to have more of the series. Likewise, he hopes that the production team will start planning, soon, for the next cycle.
HBO Max content director Casey Bloys told the specialized portal that he was delighted with the audience numbers, which implies that the streaming service would be willing to give the show that marked a milestone in the 90s a season. .
And while plot details for a second season haven’t been shared, the possibility of Kim Cattrall reprising her role as publicist Samantha Jones is in the offing again.
What could happen for Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte?
- In a special twist, in the Season 1 finale of And Just Like That, Carrie finds out that her young downstairs neighbor is Big’s daughter, whom she had when she lived in California.
- Just as Carrie is adjusting to the rhythm of a new love interest, Aidan returns and shakes her whole life once again.
- Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) has her own surprise for fans. She will move to Los Angeles for a few months to be with Che (Sara Ramírez), who will work on the pilot of a new program. The news slightly shakes Carrie, her best friend.
- Us It remains to be seen what will happen between Carrie and Franklyn (Ivan Hernandez), his new love interest. With the author excited about her new podcast, the two share a ride in an elevator. Between their talk, they kiss, something that leads to a future relationship.
