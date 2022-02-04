The sequel to Sex and the city, And just like that, presented its final chapter on Thursday, February 3. Like any other limited series, fans are wondering whether or not it will get a season two. The outcome of its ten installments suggests that it is.

With the death of Mr. Big in the first episode, fans saw Carrie’s transition through her grief, one that her friends hoped she would get over quickly. “My book, as well as my relationship. He also died, ”said the protagonist in chapter 7 to a Miranda, her best friend.

And just like that will have season 2?

In a recent interview with Variety, the show’s executive producer and star, Sarah Jessica Parker said she “definitely” wants to have more of the series. Likewise, he hopes that the production team will start planning, soon, for the next cycle.

HBO Max content director Casey Bloys told the specialized portal that he was delighted with the audience numbers, which implies that the streaming service would be willing to give the show that marked a milestone in the 90s a season. .

And while plot details for a second season haven’t been shared, the possibility of Kim Cattrall reprising her role as publicist Samantha Jones is in the offing again.

What could happen for Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte?