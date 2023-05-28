Carlos Alvarez celebrated with Ernesto Pimentel, in “The blowout of the Chola”, his 40 years of artistic life. This Saturday, May 27, the comedian actor received recognition for his contribution to Peruvian comedy and took the opportunity to recreate one of his popular characters from “El especial del humor”, a space where he did characterizations with Jorge Benavides, which has disappeared. Precisely, he returned to interpret the parody of the “aunts of La Molina” with the host of América TV.

On the other hand, Álvarez spoke of JB’s media confrontation with Dayanita. “The bickering bores people. Dayanita has already opened her way and Jorge is an institution in humor, he has been at work for many years, “he said on the subject.

#Jorge #Benavides #Carlos #Álvarez #recreates #famous #sketch #aunts #Molina #Ernesto #Pimentel