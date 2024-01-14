Nelly Rossinelli, judge of the program 'The Great Chef: Celebrities', is in the middle of controversy after revealing that she does not share a friendship with the journalist Javier Masías and chef Giacomo Bocchio. Along these lines, the popular TikToker also clarified what her relationship with her fellow judges is like when the cameras are turned off. Next, in this note, we tell you what the popular 'Mamá de los Pericotitos' said in a recent interview.

Why doesn't Nelly Rossinelli have any friends in 'The Great Chef'?

Nelly Rossinelli She was the last guest on Carlos Vílchez's YouTube channel, who asked her if she has a good relationship with her fellow jury members. Javier Masías and Giacomo Bocchio. “Are they 'legs' or do they just work together?” asked the comedian.

Regarding this, the popular 'Mamá de los Pericotitos' maintained that she did not maintain a friendship With both. “We are very good coworkers,” clarified the judge who, in addition, explained why that link did not exist with both of them. ““It's just that we don't call each other to tell each other our problems and we cry together,” he commented.

The same way, Rossinelli He detailed what his relationship with Bocchio and Masías is like outside of reality. “We also went out outside the program… To eat and have a drink,” she added.

Will Nelly Rossinelli continue as a judge on 'The Great Chef'?

Some days ago, Nelly Rossinelli was invited to the YouTube channel Habla Serio, hosted by Monica Delta and Santiago Gómez, with whom he talked about his future in 'The great chef: celebrities'.

In this regard, the tiktoker specified that, if at some point she did not continue in the Latina culinary reality show, she would dedicate herself to making content related to what gastronomic.