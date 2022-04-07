The metaverse does not stop giving what to talk about. We recently found out that Epic Games and Lego will team up to create their own. In addition to the news that it appears that games looking to take advantage of this environment they are not having a good time with little attraction of new players.

Now the news is about mark zuckerberg and your company, Goal. The company that owns Facebook seeks to create its own digital currency that can be used in its metaverse. The most interesting thing is that, contrary to what many would believe, it will not be a cryptocurrency.

Meta is already devising its own currency for the metaverse

According to sources of The Financial Times, Goal seeks to create a digital currency that holds its users captive. This could only be used in the metaverse of the creators of Facebook and it seems that it already has a defined name. Apparently they will be called zuck bucks in honor of its founder, mark zuckerberg.

This currency from the metaverse of Zuckerberg it will not make use of blockchain technology. That perhaps is a decision made after the failure of his attempt to enter this market with the cryptocurrency diem. Instead, the zuck bucks will be managed entirely by Goal in a similar way as Fortnite handle the turkeys. Users will pay for a certain amount of them, to use them in this digital world.

It should be noted that this information is not yet official. A spokesman for Goal he just mentioned that they are working hard on the creation of the metaverse. This includes exploring how payments and your financial system will work. Maybe they don’t want to reveal anything about their coin yet or maybe that isn’t the final name yet.

According to the medium fortuneattempts to Goal of entering the digital currency market are related to their actions. Since last February 2, when they fell 30%, they have not recovered. That is why they are looking for a new form of income and hope that the metaverse will open that door for them. Do you think this new currency will become popular?

