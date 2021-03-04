An image of ‘And it rained birds’.

Three elderly people who have chosen to retire from the world and live in the forests of Canada star in this film scheduled in the official section of the San Sebastian Festival, which was scheduled to premiere in theaters on March 13 last year. Louise Archambault’s third feature film (‘Family’, ‘Gabrielle’) is based on the homonymous novel by Jocelyne Saucier and addresses issues such as artistic experience, the beneficial power of nature or the freedom to choose how to enjoy life to the end. Leonard Cohen’s immortal song ‘Bird on the Wire’ completes the ensemble.

Belgian Hendrik Willemyns stands in Tokyo a drama with fantastic elements starring a young woman who yearns to succeed in the world of song. Your passport is a TV show in the style of ‘OT’. Horror and animated films have a place in the singular proposal.

French documentary seen at the Venice Film Festival that takes us through 50 countries to see the intimate portrait of 2,000 women with different cultures and life experiences. Based on first-person encounters, the project addresses issues such as motherhood, education, marriage, financial independence, menstruation or sexuality.