The life They are roles and each of us plays more than one, roles that vary depending on the circumstances. Public life cannot be removed from that scenario, its actors also play roles, and that is not only natural, but desirable. Each public servant must assume the role that corresponds to his or her function, without mixing or confusing them. We cannot expect the judiciary to assume the role of the deputies or that they carry out the work of the Executive Branch.

Each power plays its role: the Legislative power dictates the laws, the Judicial Branch monitors that these laws are complied with, and the Executive power put that compliance into practice.

Our republican system requires that each person assume their role, respecting that of others as much as possible.

And all this means justice, justice guaranteed by the proper performance of the administrative structure, each one respecting the scope of their competence, that is, the role they must assume, without one of them interfering in the functions of the other.

When justice becomes politicized, that is, when it attempts to be applied based on political interests, or worse still, personal or electoral interests, then we are falling into the full and undeniable perversion of justice.

Politics must be submitted to the law, never the law to politics; The first is justice, the second is perversion, corruption and abuse.

Therefore, politicized “justice” automatically stops being justice, stops being impartial and submits to biased interests.

“The politicization of justice delegitimizes judges. That is why there are voices that want to subtract powers from the Supreme Court. It would be disastrous,” says Alejandro Gil Recasens in an article in the newspaper El Financiero.

In reality, the politicization of justice delegitimizes the entire system, from weak or corrupt judges to politicians who abusively use the law “by any means.”

The only desirable thing that in this Mexico of ours is politicized, is citizenship, a politicized citizenship, it is a citizenship attentive to the affairs of the people, a citizenship that has put aside its indifference, that has understood that it is not a spectator of life. of the country, which is an important actor and that what it does, or fails to do, marks the destiny of our nation.

Let’s say no to the politicization of justice, let’s say yes to citizen politicization.

For Mexico worthy and unitedlet’s make a pact to make it a reality.

Thank you.

