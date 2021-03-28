Isidro Fainé, at the CECA general assembly last Tuesday. JAVIER VALEIRO JavierValeiro / Europa Press

During an intervention in the summer courses of the UIMP in Santander, Isidro Fainé He related to the attendees (mostly economic information journalists) his origin in a humble neighborhood of Manresa, where he was born in 1942 into a “peasant” family; the transfer at the age of 13 to Barcelona, ​​where he began to work in a motorcycle and bicycle workshop, and the night studies that he combined. He liked Physics, but the paths led him to be employed in a bank branch, which diverted him to study Economics. And that’s where it all started.

Then Fainé was already the boss of La Caixa, whose presidency he assumed in 2007, and one of the popes of the sector. The journalists, who were surely hearing that story for the first time, did not lose the rubble of his words as he walked through the royal dining room of the Palacio de la Magdalena (converted into a classroom) shelving his curriculum. In the story he also spoke of Francesc Moragas, the founder of La Caixa de Pensions, from whom he has taken the humanist practices that mark his speech; But he kept the great obsession that, without a doubt, was already nesting in his meditations: to turn La Caixa into the great lady of the Spanish financial system, who lived involved in an integration process from which the savings banks were not going to escape.

That hidden dream was to carry out a large operation and the objective was the merger of CaixaBank with Caja Madrid. He made several approaches and tried it openly in 2010, when the restructuring of the boxes was already hot. For Fainé, the merger made all the sense in the world, because it created an entity of very competitive dimensions in the European context, with important industrial participations and a social work that gave rise to the main foundation of the continent.

But he found that the PP, which governed the Community of Madrid and controlled the box, had already assigned Rodrigo Rato to preside over it in place of Miguel Blesa, in a decision that had to overcome many obstacles within the party. The merger was unfeasible. They were hardly going to send two roosters in the same pen. La Caixa then set out to create CaixaBank, to which it would incorporate a bunch of savings banks, and Caja Madrid to lead Bankia with six other entities under the omnimous command of the former vice president.

Fate would have it, before long, Fainé was a direct witness to Rato’s defenestration. Bankia’s management and the operations that, as has been seen later, were carried out under its mandate (credit cards black, advertising contracts …) forced the Government of Mariano Rajoy (He had won the elections in 2011). It was his Minister of Economy, Luis de Guindos, who orchestrated a Sunday meeting in which they participated Emilio Botín, Francisco Gonzalez and Fainé (that is to say, Santander, BBVA and CaixaBank) to analyze the possible solutions and schedule the replacement of Rato by Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri.

Fainé, meanwhile, continued his business, leading CaixaBank and Criteria, the holding company in which the stakes in CaixaBank itself and affiliated banks (East Asia and Inbursa), as well as those of Naturgy, Cellnex, Saba, are grouped. Suez and Telefónica, where he remains vice-chairman despite the fact that in 2016 he had to leave the presidency of CaixaBank due to legal imperative to focus on the La Caixa Foundation and Criteria, as well as the CECA, the former savings bank association, which continues to preside .

At the same time he has been able to dedicate himself to his other passion, the Spanish Confederation of Directors and Executives (CEDE), which he founded and from which every year he usually sends messages focused on the necessary structural reforms, third-party changes in economic policy, the request consensus, the good quality of the educational system, the correct functioning of the labor market, the adequate regulation of competition or the correct design of the tax system.

The journey of Isidro Fainé is completed with his enthusiasm for philanthropy, which probably comes from childhood and which he carries out from the La Caixa Foundation, where he manages 500 million to tackle social work with actions against poverty and inequality, among others. “Companies must be solvent, profitable and humane,” he often emphasizes. This has earned him being the only Spaniard on the Forbes list of philanthropists along with Warren buffett, Bill gates, Michael Bloomberg, Mark Zuckerberg, George Soros, Jeff Bezos or Carlos Slim.

That did not prevent him from following the evolution of CaixaBank, which he had left in the hands of Jordi Gual, and waiting for the opportunity, which came last year, when the pandemic paved the way for Bankia. This time it couldn’t be missed. Fainé was able to negotiate without gaps with Goirigolzarri the pursued integration, not without first receiving the blessings of Vice President Nadia Calviño, representative of the 62% that the State has in Bankia as a result of the rescue of the entity after the Rato fiasco.

On Tuesday, the CNMC authorized the operation with conditions easy to overcome. It was a big day for Fainé, who at the age of 78 culminated that great obsession that he did not tell the journalists who were listening to him in La Magdalena.