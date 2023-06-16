Frosinone tried to keep Mulattieri, the striker who this year with his 12 goals made an important contribution to Grosso’s training to win promotion to Serie A. The striker was on loan with the right to buy from Inter and the club di Stirpe exercised the right of redemption by paying 4.5 million euros within the pre-established terms. But Inter, who had set the buyout at 5 million, will take back the player’s card and will probably include him in the Frattesi operation, being one of the players appreciated by Sassuolo as a counterpart. However, relations between Frosinone and Inter remain excellent and it cannot be ruled out that another of the young Nerazzurri may move to the court of director Angelozzi.