“We finally saw a match together: a nice Toro! Dear Mister, thank you for the 5 beautiful years spent together with Toro”. Thus, in a post on his Instagram profile, the president of Torino Urbano Cairo published a shot that portrays him in the stands at the Olimpico Grande Torino with Giampiero Ventura during the match against Milan.
Five years at Toro
The former coach has led Toro from the 2011-12 season, when he brought Granata back to the top flight one day early, to 2015-16, leading the team the year before until the round of 16 of the Europa League.
April 11 – 01:38
