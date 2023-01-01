The striker, twice Golden Boot winner, has decided to leave Brazil. His journey to Europe was an exhilarating journey, full of victories, but also of scandals: from bites to racist insults to the combined exam to obtain Italian citizenship
A career of lights and shadows. About five hundred goals to his credit and a bulletin board full of trophies but also a past with a few too many scandals. And now, at the age of 35, the decision to leave Brazil. Luis Suarez, one of the 30 most prolific strikers in football history, has signed a two-year deal with Gremio, a newly promoted Porto Alegre club in the local Serie A.
#Suarez #chose #Gremio #Pistoleros #life #lights #shadows
Leave a Reply