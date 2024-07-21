Something was slowly building inside Max.beyond the large gap in the standings that had built up in the first part of the season. A certain uneasiness had already filtered through his words in recent weeks. He had tried several times to warn Red Bull, urging them not to rest on their laurels. The champion had felt the breathing down McLaren’s neckso much so that we arrived in Budapest talking about “crucial weekend” because of the updates that were supposed to give wings to his RB20.

McLaren one-two in qualifying, McLaren one-two in the race. And Max exploded. Over the top in every move, every statement. He was the protagonist of a take-off accident with Lewis Hamilton that could have cost him a sensational zero in the standings. He invited to “go f*ck you” all those who had criticized him for the team radio. He denied having to apologize for the attitude he had with Gianpiero Lambiase, his right-hand man from the pits, after accusing him of having given him a “shitty strategy”of having constantly suffered the opponents’ undercuts and having received an accusation from the engineer of being “childish” in his complaints. Taking revenge in interviews by talking about “stupid comments” arrived by radio.

He snarled at those who accused him of playing the simulator until 3 in the morning: “Everyone is free to do what they want on Saturday night. I am a professional and I know how to handle myself.”

Right on the weekend when peace was publicly signed at Red Bull, Max Verstappen went off the revs. He had held out for five months, explaining that he could disappear once he lowered his visor. And instead, all that anger that had been wonderfully kept under control until now suddenly exploded.

Almost paradoxical. On one side the images spread out in the Red Bull hospitality with Helmut Marko and his partner, Christian Horner, Oliver Mintzlaff, Charlerm Yoovidhya and his wife and the team’s lawyer all lovingly seated at the table having lunch together passionately like in the old days (photo Picture down), on the other hand the furious Max. In the days of the – sensational and unpredictable – reconciliation between dad Jos and Horner. All the pieces put back together, in short, except Adrian Newey, who said goodbye to the company.

“We are all united, and we have only one goal, success.“, Oliver Mintzlaff had commented with a smile on the sidelines of lunch. It was certainly unimaginable that just a few hours later they would be all united, except the spearhead Max. “I said it on Saturday and I repeat it: some people on the team are not on the same wavelength as me and do not realize the gravity of the current situation. And I warned in advance“, thundered the Dutch champion on Sunday evening. Who is Max angry with?

Marko and Horner dressed up as firefighters. “He’s right, it’s the team’s fault” commented the Austrian, “Max and Lambiase have been working together for 8 years, we’ll talk about it behind closed doors“, added the British team principal.

For Max’s sake, internal peace was signed, but now it’s Verstappen himself who is banging his fist on the table. A few days ago it would have been easy to link this stomach ache to the desire for a change of scenery – given the tight courtship of Mercedes – but now this window seems to have closed, after the letter added to Marko’s contract which has effectively invalidated his exit clause. Is Verstappen only driven by the fear of losing a world championship that seemed to be already in the bag?