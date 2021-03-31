The first time he got this idea from Person 5 to Twitter was on December 27, 2018 by user @belasquez_alex. But, it is now that this idea is being reborn.

This has not been the first time that it has become a trend Person 5 by their own community, messages like ‘Person 5 created Shibuya ‘ or ‘Everything is a copy of Persona 5’.

It was @person_images who started with the message: ‘Do you remember when we made the #personaisoverparty trend? How about now we make the # Persona5Racing trend? Could we do a thousand tweets in the next hour. I count on you’

Persona 5 founded

The #personaisoverparty trending had been used to make fun of the cancellation culture on Twitter that is usually used against celebrities, video games, movies, etc.

It was through memes and mocking messages that users of Person 5 They ‘canceled’ the video game and ‘killed’ those who defended the Atlus saga or its ‘excessive violence’.

In the case of # persona5Racing it was a way to have fun during confinement with a hypothetical spin-off of the series Person 5 style of Mario Kart or Sonic racing.

What ended up flooding Twitter with memes, fan-arts and promotional posts from Person 5.

There were also artists who took advantage of this trend to promote their art as @BonkBoyGames who is a well known illustrator and fan of Persona 5.

But, it was not the only one, there were also cosplayers who published their cosplays worried about not being able to dress as Persona 5 characters again for fear of the founding.

