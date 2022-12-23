CDMX.- The comedian Jorge Edson Zúñiga Flores, ‘El Norteño’, made a joke about President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) that was not so well seen by users of social networks.

It was on the YouTube channel ‘La Saga’, published under the name ‘EL NORTEÑO makes a joke about AMLO, DEFENDS PLATANITO and OPINA de ANDRÉS BUSTAMANTE | #INTERVIEW’, where the man who gave life to ‘El Compayito’ touched on the subject that few people do in public life this six-year term: politics.

“And if we lend you money?”, was the short phrase used by the comedian that angered the followers of the Morenista leader and that without an adequate context would have been impossible to understand. We explain to you.

The interviewers questioned the man born in Ecatepec, State of Mexico (Edomex), about the controversy he had with Juan José “El JJ” when he lent him a large sum of money and threatened to kill him in order to receive his payment.

Among the laughter came the phrases “they say that if you want someone to stop being your friend, lend them money” and “if you want to stop seeing a person forever, lend them money”, it was at that moment when ‘El Norteño’ said the not so well-regarded phrase “what if we lend to Andrés Manuel (López Obrador)?”.

After a moment of discomfort, his interlocutors entered into a somewhat forced comic dynamic about voluntary contributions to the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), yellow envelopes and cameras recording, in reference to the scandal that Pío López Obrador lived through, brother of AMLO.

“I’m sorry. OK,” said the comedian to try to change the subject.

Some of the comments on the video were clearly in favor of the president, as has been the custom since he came to power in 2018.