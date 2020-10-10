Sometimes I think that I don’t like football enough. I read the fans of international leagues, the journalists who vibrate with the Premier or even with him Calcium, to my friends who meet to watch games in bars and nothing, I’m not sorry. I need to have an alternative interest to the simple enjoyment to eat 90 minutes that are not from my team, the subsidiary, the youth or that there is a loan, or a former player … Biwenger It’s a good idea, but I’m not quite able to watch the games of Osasuna to see if Luke Torró it makes me progress in my ranking. Well, sometimes I have done things like that. But at the end of the season!

Last Saturday I started to watch the game of Atlético de Madrid against him Villarreal. The participation of Luis Suarez it was an attraction that made up for sacrificing the nap. After 90 minutes of zerocerism Existential doubts came back to me. What if this sport is actually an infamous show? “DiegoDamn, you have a soccer magazine ”, my conscience alerted me. I consulted some friends from Atleti: Is this always the case? “That’s right,” said one. “He Madrid thus won the League. Pushing, ”another answered.

To argue I preferred the mud of Twitter and there I came across a direct video of the Castile–Valladolid Promises. I remembered how I was swallowed by the Castiles of Aranda, Crown, Diego Lion, Jury, Soldier… and I started to make the report of Arribas, the new jewel. At 10 minutes my daughter passed in front with a Playmobil And I felt worse than if I was watching porn. What Am I doing with my life? I turned off the cell phone. But something especially attracted me to that game. They played in The Rozas, in the field of Navalcarbón, where I play with my friends the municipal league, suspended due to the pandemic. Seeing young talents speeding across the same grass where I am only able to wander was fascinating. I love playing. That is my passion. I understand those who dream of knowing better the side of Wolverhampton than his girlfriend. Well, it’s another way to get passionate. Mine is to play. And Real Madrid.