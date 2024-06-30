All of Mexico is under water! rains the present day, June 30ththey will arrive at 32 entities in the country according to the forecast of the With water.

Due to the tropical wave number 6 with the possibility of training to a tropical cyclonetwo more potential cyclones surrounding the country, as well as low pressure channels, Mexico hopes rains throughout its territory.

In the states of Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla, Oaxaca and Veracruz, heavy rains with occasional torrential rains.

For Nuevo Leon, Guerrero, Chiapas, Tabasco and Campeche are expected very heavy rains with intense punctuals.

Sonora, Guanajuato, Tlaxcala, Mexico City and the State of Mexico will have heavy rains with very strong points.

The states of Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango, Sinaloa, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacan, Morelos, Yucatan and Quintana Roo expect intervals of showers with heavy occasional rains.

While Baja California and Baja California Sur expect intervals of showers.

It should be noted that at the moment the Hurricane Beryl It does not cause rain or damage in Mexico, however, due to its trajectory, it is expected to arrive around Friday, July 5, on the coasts of Quintana Roo.