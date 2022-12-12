Maybe my words sound just like words, maybe they don’t mean much to whoever listens to me and are closer to sounding like the rain sounds when it falls.

I am afraid that this is how my words could be today, only sounds that will not be able to penetrate the soul so that it gives them the meaning that my intention carries, or at least some meaning that invites us to reflect.

But anyway, here we are, accompanied by our memories and if we are lucky, in the company of those we love.

Here we are… and perhaps we give ourselves permission to be accompanied, in addition, by our feelings of guilt and we allow ourselves to get rid of our arrogance to simply let ourselves be.

Being truly human, being parents, children, a partner, siblings, friends, being authentic Mexicans.

Be grateful, thank the creator, life, those around us.

I pray that we value what we have and stop hurting for what we want, being aware that:

Thousands, or rather millions, of people would like to see a sunset, we can do it.

Dozens of Mexican brothers wish they could move on their own using their legs, we can.

Thousands wish they had a decent roof and food on their table, we have it.

Hundreds of thousands failed to reach the end of this 2022, we are here still enjoying the gift of life today.

Millions of citizens of Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua or North Korea would like to have the freedom that we still have.

We are lucky, even if we don’t fully realize it, we are very lucky.

Let us live the Mexico of today, with the lessons learned from the Mexico of yesterday, to successfully face the Mexico of tomorrow.

Let’s live our Mexicanness with dignity, responsibility and pride, it’s time.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let’s make a pact.

Thanks.