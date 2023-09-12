An image circulates on social networks in which it appears Ana Araujoactor’s wife Paul Lylewith whom he would be his supposed new romantic partner. “And her marriage to Pablo Lyle?” asks a user after looking at it.

The Instagram account @carasmexico is the one who publishes the aforementioned image and they title it: “Long live love! Ana Araujo shares the first photograph with his partner, the photographer @marc.o.lavin #anaaraujo.”

As expected, this image causes controversy, since it is known that Ana Araujo would continue to be married to Pablo Lyle, who is imprisoned in the USA after having been sentenced to several years in prison.

“How?! Context please?! Had she separated from Pablo?!” ; “She is one of those women who are only with her husband in good times, in bad times they abandon them, poor Pablo chose badly”; “So she is no longer with Pablo???” ; “She rained on Pablo,” she killed her “for defending her family, everything happens for a reason, a strong lesson for everyone,” some Internet users comment.

Pablo Lyle was sentenced in February 2023 to five years in prison and eight years of probation with 100 years of community service, following the judge’s decision to find him guilty of involuntary manslaughter against Juan Ricardo Hernández, 63, who died after a strong blow that the actor gave him after a traffic argument. .

Ana Araujo and Pablo Lyle in an image from years ago. Instagram photo

Ana Araujo, wife of Paul Lylein the ‘Cada Who’ podcast, recently spoke about how she and her family are facing the situation they face with Lyle, a prisoner: “What was very difficult for me to accept is that after that event my family stopped being forever. “that’s what we were.”

Ana Araujo and Pablo Lyle, who are parents of two minors, apparently were still married, because despite rumors of separation, neither has commented on the matter and now she surprises with this image next to who would be her new partner.

