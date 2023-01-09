End of his career in Mexico! 👋🏼🇲🇽 Thus the emotional farewell message from Rubens Sambueza to Liga MX. He went through Estudiantes, América, Toluca, León, Pachuca and Atlético San Luis. 🏆 Won 2 MX Leagues and 2 Concachampions. pic.twitter.com/cRG7C877pf — Bolavip Mexico (@BolavipMex) January 9, 2023

I met wonderful people (colleagues, coaching staff, managers, props, cooks, nutritionists, psychologists, doctors, kinesiologists and all those who make each club better every day). My respects to all the fans who always supported me and showed me their love at all times. I hope to see you soon at some point in my life I will miss you. Your sambu friend sends you all a big hug.”