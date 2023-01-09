After just over 15 years in Mexican soccer, the player Rubens Sambueza He has finished his career as a soccer player in Aztec territory.
It was through his social networks where the ‘Sambu’ said goodbye thanking all the people who shared moments on his journey through national territory, and now he will play for the CD Maipu of the Argentine Second Division,
In the video he shared, his best moments in Mexican football appear, where he defended the jersey of teams such as America, Toluca, cougars, saint Louis, Lion, Pachuca Y Tecos.
“Today after so many years in Mexico, it is my turn to say goodbye and thank you for all the love that both I and my family received. They were beautiful years where I enjoyed a lot, gave my best effort and dedication in each club that I had to play for.
I met wonderful people (colleagues, coaching staff, managers, props, cooks, nutritionists, psychologists, doctors, kinesiologists and all those who make each club better every day). My respects to all the fans who always supported me and showed me their love at all times. I hope to see you soon at some point in my life I will miss you. Your sambu friend sends you all a big hug.”
Rubens Sambueza He arrived in Mexico in the 2007/08 season to sign with the Pumas, where he had a discreet action, forcing him to leave a year later for Flamengo and River Plate, respectively.
In 2009 he returned to Mexico when he was signed by Estudiantes Tecos and there the revenge would begin. With the club from Guadalajara, he played 92 games, scoring 10 goals and attracting attention by contributing 30 assists.
It would be precisely this ability that aroused the interest of America, who in 2012 threw the house out of the window to get his services. With the blue-cream colors he lived his best moments, because he got two league titles (2013 and 2014), in addition to two Champions Leagues.
However, his explosive temperament and short fuse ended up taking its toll at the Coapa club, so they decided to put it up for sale. In 2016 Toluca raised his hand to hire him and start writing a new story.
The whole of the State of Mexico arrived mature, consolidated and showed a different character. Now he was no longer the problematic Rubens on the field, now a leader was seen who brought order to the pitch haranguing his teammates to leave the best in each game.
With the scarlets he played 127 games (in two stages), getting 21 goals and 39 assists. He was a key player in reaching the final of the Clausura 2018 and Copa MX of the same year, however, luck was not on his side and he was runner-up in both. Even so, he received the distinction of Golden Ball for their performance.
Upon leaving Toluca, Rubens also had an ephemeral and discreet stint at clubs like Pachuca, León and Atlético San Luis.
Although sometimes fate and soccer are often unfair. And it is that Sambueza always dreamed of retiring professionally with América or River Plate, clubs in which he shone, although none of them gave him that opportunity; likewise, he dreamed of defending the colors of the Mexican team, a truncated dream that he could not make come true either.
Now, at 39 years of age, Rubens says goodbye, but not before leaving a mark on his followers that is difficult to erase, since as he himself wrote, he left everything at each club. Hopefully more players like him continue to come to Mexican soccer. Goodbye, Rubens!
