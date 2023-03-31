As if it were an action movie, this Thursday, March 30, the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of Mexico City, announced through a statement the escape of a prisoner.

According to what was indicated by the authorities, the subject identified as Robert “N”did not appear at the roll call in the South Male Preventive Prisonwhich began the search for the inmate inside the facilities.

Given this, the protocol was activated due to the possible evasion of the inmate, and after failing to locate him, it was concluded that he had escaped from the prison, for which four guards were arrested accused of the crime of evasion.

Up to now, the whereabouts of Roberto “N” are unknown; however, SSC agents are already carrying out the corresponding investigations to locate him and bring him back inside the South Prison.