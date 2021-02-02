Many fans hope that one day Rockstar games announce GTA 6, the same happens with those who want Bully 2, a new Manhunt and other titles that it seems will never return.

Now, hope is what dies in the end, however, sometimes, news like the one we are going to present to you may leave you without it. What happened? A senior designer from Rockstar games revealed on his account Linkedin that he was working on a project that was titled ‘To be confirmed ‘.

This, in some way, raised many suspicions because the first thing that many imagined was that there is a new project, in other words, a franchise in production that is not yet announced by Rockstar games. That is, it could be a production outside the GTA 6 that everyone expects.

Also, the leak captured by several Internet users has already been deleted, fortunately there is enough evidence to indicate that such a game does exist. For now, it only remains to wait a little and know what the hell he has planned Rockstar Games: Is it a new game? Was it a code name for GTA 6?

GTA V for the next gen is the only safe thing

It even seems like a bad joke, but the only thing Rockstar Games has ready for the next generation of consoles is an updated version of GTA V and nothing more. So far there is not enough evidence to tell us that a sequel is in development.

On the other hand, we must also wait to know the date of this ‘relaunch’ that many consider should be a free update for the game that is already made, but Rockstar does not move like that.

With all this, we can only wait, because you do not see an announcement close by from this developer, especially because surely the pandemic must be delaying many projects that they have on top. Follow the conversation on our social networks and stay in EarthGamer.

