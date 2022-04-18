Mexico.- This Monday, the Chamber of Deputies approved, in general, the initiative to reform the Mining Law of the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorthrough which the federal government seeks to nationalize the lithium and, in this way, that it is only exploited by the nation and not by foreigners.

After two hours and without the legislators of the opposition bloc, the party’s benches BrunetteGreen Ecologist Party of Mexico (PVEM), Labor Party (PT) Y Citizen movement (MC) managed to carry out the amendment to the Mining Law, which was sent to the Federal Legislative Power yesterday.

On Sunday night, seeing that the electricity reform would not be approved, President López Obrador recalled, on his social networks, that he had already prepared a reform of the Mining Law in order to protect the lithium that exists in the Mexican Republic.

“I already said it in my report on Tuesday: no matter what happens, we are already armored against treason. Tomorrow I will explain it again,” the federal president wrote through his official Twitter account. Twitter.

It was at 2 in the afternoon with 10 minutes when the session of the Lower House of the Congress of the Union began to discuss the amendment project of the head of the Federal Executive Power. However, despite the fact that at that time the deputies of the PRI, PAN and PRDthese, by presenting suspensive motions, demanded that the amendment be analyzed in greater detail and not in “fast track”.

“You want an authoritarian country, a country without freedoms, a country where a false messiah does whatever he wants, they are not lackeys,” accused PAN deputy Anuar Roberto Azar Figueroa.

However, the motions presented by the bloc opposed to the ruling party were rejected, which caused the Legislators from Va por México will leave the sessionwhile the morenistas attacked them calling them “cowards” and urging them to stay.

“We must vote in favor of this initiative presented by the President of the Republic. We are going to beat them at the polls, in the streets, in the elections. We are going to make them pay for turning their backs on the people of Mexico!” urged Leonel Godoy, vice-coordinator of the icing parliamentary group.

After little more than two hours of positions in the plenary session by the legislators of Morena and allied parties, and without there being a debate in between due to the fact that the opposition federal deputies were not present, with 298 votes in favour, zero against and 197 abstentionsthe reform to the Mining Law was endorsed in general by the Lower House.