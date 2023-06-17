Surely you are wondering when the intense will end heat wave that is lived in the country, because we have bad news for you because climate experts have already announced the arrival of a new wave that will hit Mexico with high temperatures.

Scientists from the Institute of Atmospheric Sciences and Climate Change of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) announced that the fourth heat wave is already very close to starting. Here we tell you the details so that you can take your precautions and get your sunscreen ready.

The expert in tropical meteorology, Víctor Manuel Torre Puente, was the one who explained that, due to how things have happened in relation to temperatures in Mexicoa possible fourth heat wave is expected to arrive as soon as the third is overthat is, the July 1, 2023.

However, despite the fact that this is very possible, the experts clarified that it is a guarded prognosis; that is, it might not arrive.

However, it is recommended that the Mexican population not let down their guard and continue to protect themselves from the intense rays of the sun and thus avoid heat strokeWell, in the event that the fourth wave comes true, it will come just like the others; with suffocating and dangerous heat.

Binimelis de Raga, who is part of the Micro and Mesoscale Interaction Group, pointed out that these heat waves are periods of at least three days, which bring temperatures higher than 30 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees in the case of the country’s capital.

waves of high temperatures can cause heat stroke, a phenomenon that happens when someone is unable to lower their body temperature and reach 40 degrees Celsius. This disorder causes fainting, heat stroke and, in very extreme cases, death.

Until now Four possible waves are planned, of which three have already passed; however, given how unpredictable the weather and temperature can be, this could change. For now there is nothing confirmed about a wave after the one that could appear in July.