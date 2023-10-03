The moving post with which Gianluca Grignani announced his father’s death: he brought a song dedicated to him to Sanremo

The world of music rallies around the pain of Gianluca Grignani. Yesterday, the Milanese artist published a touching post on his social channels to announce the death of his father Paolo. During the last Sanremo Festival, Gianluca brought a song dedicated to him.

The date of death is not known Paolo Grignaninor the causes that led to death. What is certain is that his passing felt strongly to Gianluca, who chose to say goodbye to him publicly with a touching post on social media.

To a photo, taken when the singer was just a boy, Gianluca then added a passage from the caption to his song “When you’re out of breath“. Here are his words:

And for the rest everyone can judge for themselves… Hi dad 💔

Gianluca Grignani wrote and composed the song together with maestro Enrico Melozzi, and presented it at the beginning of the year at Sanremo Festival. He returned to the Ariston stage 8 years after his last participation, placing 12th and receiving a very positive response from the public and the critics themselves.

A song that, ironically, Giancluca has dedicated to his father.

The relationship between Gianluca Grignani and his father Paolo

Especially following the song, but also previously, Grignani had spoken on several occasions about the not a simple relationship that he always had with his father Paolo.

Difficulty in the relationship due above all to the inconstant presence that the man had in his son’s life, especially during his childhood.

Absence due to the work Paolo did, a dealer in materials for photographers, which has become more acute since then his parents separated.

Paolo Grignani, according to what emerges, lived in Hungary and it is not clear whether he had recently reconnected with his son, nor whether he had the opportunity to listen to the song dedicated to him.

Meanwhile, many fans have showed closeness to Gianluca. In the comments, people wanted to underline how his song, written just this year, served to tell his father everything he had to tell him in time.