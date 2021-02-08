It has been days, a month and a half if you rewind to the announcement that the start would be delayed three weeks, with a lot of noise and little tennis. In times of pandemic, the virus commands, and the prologue of this Australian Open that fuel has already been dotted with gels, masks, quarantines, positives, false positives, complaints, frictions between the players themselves and a last minute alarm; also of unusual scenes, with the professionals enclosed within four walls for two weeks and a grueling preview, match goes, match comes in the last five days, without the natural transition to everything big. All haste and bobbin lace to square everything.

However, despite all the ups and downs and the endless buzz – to some extent understandable, considering what it means to move a circus Out of 1,200 people from all corners of the world in this dark pandemic present — tennis is here. At last.

They follow Craig Tiley (the director of the tournament) and his team on alert, applying the five senses not to leave the slightest loose end, but again a competitive atmosphere is breathed. Now with dad state -Australia has been exemplary in containing the covid- monitoring to the last millimeter of what happens. It remains to be seen how the bodies and instincts of tennis players respond at this point, who have prepared for the race and without adequate adaptation for a scenario as sinuous as that of Melbourne, where the same falls forty degrees that it rains heavily; above all, those of the 72 who were detained without exception for 15 days.

The differences present an unsuspected and unbalanced scenario. The bubble designed by the organization poses a class struggle, while some (those who completed the quarantine in Adelaide, the figures of both circuits) have enjoyed privileges that the rest (in Melbourne) have lacked. In the same way, the grievances have spread equally among the bulk of the squad, with distinctions – training shifts, material and even the surface of the rooms – among the players depending on their ranking. In any case, the entire racket family celebrates the celebration of a Grand Slam that has cost a world to move forward.

In these comes the tournament, loaded with attractions and with the only one but, at the poster level, of the absence of Roger Federer. The Swiss does not attend, but they do Rafael Nadal (twenty majors, like the Swiss) and Novak Djokovic (17), then the great historical race of all time will live another chapter. After equaling the record four months ago in Paris, the Mallorcan has a shot at being alone and, from a numerical point of view, ending the debate on who is the strongest while the Basel man pampers his right knee on the sofa at home .

Of course, the Balearic Islands are not completely fine either, affected by a last setback. Ten days ago, his lower back began to ache and despite not having played any previous official game (yes an exhibition), he says that the problem has not yet been fully resolved and that he feels discomfort when serving. “He had had a progressive preseason and things were going really well. I got here very well, but then this happened and the good feelings turned into problems, “he explained this Sunday. “It is not a serious problem, because I have done the relevant tests, but I have not improved everything I would like and the sensations are not ideal,” he deepened.

Nadal will debut the next morning (not before 5.30, Eurosport) against Serbian Laslo Djere (25 years, 56th ATP), the same day that Garbiñe Muguruza, finalist last year in Melbourne, will face his debut (1.00 ) against the Russian Margarita Gasparyan (26 / 125th). “Normally you don’t compete the week before a Grand Slam, but I take a lot of positive things from this week. I am going to try to maintain this level and I will go game by game, I don’t look any further ”, declared the Venezuelan-Hispanic after falling (7-6 (3) and 6-4) against number one, Ashleigh Barty, in the final of a preparatory tournament, the Yarra Classic Valley.

The champion of Roland Garros (2016) and Wimbledon (2017) is with spark and eager to regain status from the hand of Conchita Martínez. In the indecipherable picture of women’s tennis, she is on time. Fortunately, he will be able to compete in Melbourne, what he has seen is not little.