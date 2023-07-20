Ireland debuted this Thursday in the Women’s World Cup, six days after the controversial decision not to finish the warm-up match against Colombia in Brisbane.

The Europeans withdrew from the court arguing that there was a lot of strong leg, after a tackle from Lorena Bedoya to Denisse O’Sullivan, one of the team figures.

“There were moments in the game where Ruesha Littlejohn received very strong tackles and could have been injured. She took a few minutes to play again after a strong play against Denise, who was not in the normal game. She was in a lot of pain because of that. We are not a team that is afraid of physical contact, they know that”, said Vera Pauw, DT of Ireland.

“We had analyzed seven other Colombian games and they had never acted like this before. It was unfortunate and I hope we will never be in that situation again. It is the first time in 47 years that I have seen a warm-up match end like this. The Colombians did not try to convince us to continue playing,” added Pauw.The images of the action, revealed on his Twitter account by the journalist Juan Felipe Cadavid, showed that, although there was a lack of the Colombian, it was not as strong as the Irish wanted to make it appear.

The violent debut of Ireland in the Women’s World Cup

The Irish lost 1-0 against Australia in Sydney on Thursday, in the debut of both teams in the World Cup. And an action is touring the world on social networks. Katie McCabe, Ireland midfielder and Arsenal player, appears in a photograph in what appears to be a flying kick to Hayley Raso, Australian striker who also plays for Manchester City.

However, that was not the case: the image was taken from above by AFP photographer Franck Fife, and while the foul was strong, it was not a flying kick. Between McCabe and Raso there was a fight throughout the game and even, at some point in the game, they came to rebuke each other after a strong challenge against the Irish.

At the end of the match, a reporter asked McCabe about the match, which was very physical and aggressive, despite the fact that the central judge, the Brazilian Edina Alves, barely showed a yellow card, curiously, to Denisse O’Sullivan, the same one who received the foul that ended the match against Colombia.

McCabe’s response was very telling: “Yes, I enjoyed it.”

SPORTS

More sports news