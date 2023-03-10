Introduced to the world in March 1993 at the Geneva Motor Show, Citroën Xantia celebrates its 30th birthday and becomes a collector’s model. Produced in 1,326,259 units from 1993 to 2010, most of them in the Rennes-la-Janais plant, Xantia has become an iconic model of the Citroën brand. Completed by Daniel Abramson at the Citroën style center on the basis of a proposal from the Italian style center Bertone, it succeeds the famous BX from the 1980s. Dynamic, fluid and robust, this sedan takes up some lines of the XM and imposes a new silhouette in the Citroën range. Thanks to its unique style, Xantia was voted Most Beautiful Car of the Year in 1993, the year it was launched.

An evolving story

In nine years of production, Xantia has undergone multiple evolutions. It was initially available in two trim levels (SX and VSX), with three different engines. The top-of-the-range versions were equipped with the Hydractive II hydropneumatic system, an electronically controlled suspension system that reduced body roll and improved road holding without compromising comfort. In 1994 the Activa version was launched, which uses the Hydractive II system, completed by two jacks which limit the roll to a value of 0.5°, bringing the number of spheres on board to 10. Equipped in this way, Xantia can navigate curves almost flat. This technology has led to the development of specific tires with the manufacturer Michelin. In 1995 the Xantia station wagon comes on the market. In 1997, Xantia underwent a restyling. Finally, in 1998, Xantia inaugurated the brand new 2.0 HDi diesel engine at PSA Group level, a high pressure common rail diesel.

From debut to success

Comfort, safety, technology and driving pleasure were the keywords of this new car, which debuted in 1993. Comfort was unrivaled at the time, with padding that became a true signature of the Xantia and the models that are its predecessors. happened. Inside, the Xantia presents a real harmony between colors and materials in a well-arranged space. The cabin is reinforced and stiffer, with thick, pre-coated sheet metal and reinforcement bars in the doors for added safety on board.

Hydractive II technology

In terms of technology, it is the arrival of Hydractive II, a technology that combines the power of hydraulics with the speed of electronics, that symbolizes the Xantia difference. The conventional hydropneumatic suspension is equipped with an additional ball per axle, which can be activated via solenoid valves in the normal circuit with one ball for each suspension cylinder. In this way it is possible to define two states of softness and damping of the suspension: one soft and one sporty. The sensors then allow the control unit to choose between the two modes depending on the driving situation. In both cases, this technology allows the driver and passengers to travel in great comfort, but above all with greater peace of mind.