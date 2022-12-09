Brunella Horna She counts the days to unite her life in marriage with Richard Acuña. In this way, the young host organized a small bachelorette party on the afternoon of December 8 in the company of her family and close friends, including some celebrities such as Janet Barboza and Ivana Yturbe.

Through social networks, the popular “Baby Brune” shared images and videos of what the celebration was like, in which her fiancé surprised her with a huge bouquet of flowers. However, what was most striking was the absence of Ethel Wellhis partner and friend from the program, who was not seen in any of the Instagram stories.