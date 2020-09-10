Within the occasion of sanctions within the Mediterranean dispute, Turkey threatens to terminate the refugee settlement with Europe. Ankara is at present sticking to the settlement with Brussels. Based on UN figures, virtually 4,300 boat refugees from Turkey have arrived on Lesbos because the starting of the 12 months, most of them in spring.

From the start of Could to the tip of August, the UN recorded solely about 440 arrivals on the island. The figures present that the Turkish authorities continued to intently monitor the coasts in the summertime, which is especially well-liked with individuals smugglers for the crossings as a result of favorable climate – regardless of all political warnings to the EU.

[Mit dem Newsletter „Twenty/Twenty“ begleiten unsere US-Experten Sie jeden Donnerstag auf dem Weg zur Präsidentschaftswahl. Hier geht es zur kostenlosen Anmeldung: tagesspiegel.de/twentytwenty. ]

Most not too long ago, the Turkish management introduced a number of days in the past that it might terminate its cooperation with the EU on the refugee problem if Europe have been to undertake punitive measures within the coming weeks. Greece, Cyprus and France particularly are calling for sanctions towards Ankara in an effort to persuade Turkey to present in within the dispute over territorial claims and fuel reserves within the jap Mediterranean.

The topic is prone to come up at a gathering of the EU Mediterranean nations this Thursday. A choice will likely be made at an EU summit on September twenty fourth and twenty fifth. The spokesman for the Turkish ruling get together AKP, Ömer Celik, warned Europe towards jeopardizing Turkey’s cooperation on the refugee problem with sanctions.

Erdogan accuses the EU of breaking the refugee deal

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan opened the land border with Greece to refugees in the beginning of March in an effort to put the EU below stress. Tens of hundreds of individuals streamed to the border, the place most of them have been stopped by the Greek border guards. Human rights activists accuse the Greek troops of being extraordinarily brutal. Two individuals have been killed.

After talks with the EU, Turkey closed the border once more. Erdogan calls for extra help from Europe within the Syria battle and within the care of three.6 million Syrian refugees in Turkey.

[Die Coronavirus-Krise ist auch für die Politik eine historische Herausforderung. Jeden Morgen informieren wir Sie, liebe Leserinnen und Leser, in unserer Morgenlage über die politischen Entscheidungen, Nachrichten und Hintergründe. Zur kostenlosen Anmeldung geht es hier.]

The Turkish President accuses the EU of not sticking to the agreements made within the refugee deal, which in 2016 stopped the mass exodus of a whole bunch of hundreds of Syrians, Iraqis and Afghans by way of Turkey to Western Europe and promised Turkey six billion euros in help for refugees.

The variety of refugees arriving in Greece fell from 866,000 in 2015 to round 60,000 final 12 months. Within the first eight months of this 12 months, the UN counted just below 12,000 refugees from Turkey in Greece. The EU is now contemplating supporting Turkey with further cash.