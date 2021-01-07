One John Kayne, 29, claims to have driven from Iowa for 14 hours to join the assault on the Capitol in Washington. He feels legitimized and assures the press: “If Trump has really lost I accept it, but we don’t know.” No one has provided empirical evidence of electoral fraud; the US courts have overwhelmingly rejected allegations of fraud. It is confirmed once again that those who can convince us of nonsense, can lead us to commit atrocities. It is estimated that half of Trump’s voters are convinced of the nonsense: More than 35 million Americans think there was electoral fraud, according to the Ipsos poll for Reuters. Others raise the figure even higher.

