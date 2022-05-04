Although he has lived in Switzerland for many years, where he has settled with his family to enjoy the tranquility that country offers, the former professional goalkeeper Franco Costanzo closely follows the present of the argentinian football and it is an authorized voice to give an opinion on the position, having lived it from the inside.
In dialogue with the radio program “How are you doing?”, whoever defended the three sticks of River Plate was surprised by assuring that Emiliano Martinezbetter known as “Dibu”, He is not the goalkeeper who has the best level today among the Argentine goalkeepers who play in Europe.
“I think that today the best Argentine goalkeeper in Europe it is Gerónimo Rulli, I see him very well, with a lot of experience and great news“, said the 41-year-old man, although he later clarified: “All those who are here in Europe have a high level, Emi Martínez and Musso too“.
The statements were made prior to the clash for the semifinals of the Champions League between Villareal and Bayern Munich, where the goalkeeper emerged from Estudiantes de La Plata saved in the Yellow Submarine, but did not perform as expected: conceded three goalstaking responsibility for each of them, and his team was eliminated. Will you go to the 2022 Qatar World Cup with the Argentine team?
