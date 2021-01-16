In the middle of the 18th century, the royal geographer Tomás López was commissioned by Carlos III to make a map of all of Spain. The only existing cartography was French-made and the monarch wanted to have his own detailed plans, especially of the border areas. López, faced with the herculean task, decided to seek help. And what better than what the thousands of parish priests scattered throughout the country could offer you. So he wrote to the bishops announcing the royal order and the obligation of priests to assist him. But he did not take into account that many of the priests lacked the minimum knowledge, they had given themselves “to wine or to other vizios [sic]”, They either had a lot of work or simply refused to cooperate because it seemed useless. The result, after 33 years of work, was a real chaos that ended up in the drawers of the royal office on Carretas street in Madrid.

López, who suspected that the priests were not prepared for the task, sent all the parish priests in the country a questionnaire with 15 questions on the local geography. And he asked “to form a kind of maps or plans of their respective territories, two or three leagues in the contour of their towns, with cities, towns, places, villages, farms, farmhouses, hermitages, sales, mills, unpopulated, rivers , streams, mountains, forests, roads (…) ”. “We are content with just an idea or blur of the terrain, so [que lo] We will fix it by giving it the last hand ”, he concluded.

The historian Josemi Lorenzo Arribas just compiled the result of that botch in the study The graphic representations of the Zamorano Dictionary of Tomás López (1765-1798), published by Institute of Zamorano Studies Florián Ocampo. In the rest of the provinces of the time, the result was very similar, worse, or simply not at all.

In fact, many priests showed their surprise at the geographer’s request. “There are already maps for ecclesiastical purposes, so your grace will not need more news,” as the pastor of Puebla de Sanabria replied. One bishop even reminded him that a priest from La Bañeza (Leon) He had already printed a map of the area years ago that included beautiful drawings of the “maragatas costume”, so he did not see the need to draw another.

The problem was further complicated because what is now the current province of Zamora was divided into four bishoprics (Astorga, León, Zamora and Oviedo) and each prelate transmitted the royal order to the parish priests as they well understood. The result was that the priests, many of them reluctantly, sent López their responses in disparate formats, which included maps, blots, chorographic descriptions, traces, sketches, reasoning or notes, according to the study by Lorenzo Arribas.

In addition, given the disparity in training or the interest shown by those required, the scales sent did not coincide. “Its better or worse formalization depended on the expertise of the improvised draftsman on duty”, although some priest “included urban data, extremely interesting”, although they focused on objects “clearly from the imaginary [colectivo], according to the spatial conception of the time ”. Nothing that worked.

Such was the chaos of the answers that, desperate, the royal geographer wrote again to the parish priests. “We are content with just an idea or a blur of the ground, because we will fix it,” he insisted over and over again. A score of priests tried to improve their maps with the new instructions, but this time, “their heterogeneous graphic responses offered very schematic representations, just toponymic points with distance, no scale, no legend or interest,” says the study. It is true that a few “made an effort to capture an egocentric view of the landscape, sending beautiful drawings [de la comarca] that were useless, although some of them “, says the historian Arribas,” were exceptional. “

The parish priest of Toro was very direct with the royal geographer regarding the plan: “Everyone usually, or in general, does not know how to give an account or what a map is. We have to imagine them [a los sacerdotes] engaged in their pastoral ministry, [con] the problems inherent to the maintenance of his parish, and surely overwhelmed by the response to a thousand and one questionnaires or interrogations from time to time, either by order of the king or the bishop. They had to be responding, without the return of their effort ever being reciprocated ”. Lopez had promised them that he would send them the finished map of the province, but obviously never could he deliver.

Another problem that arose was the real distances between two points, because although they were all expressed in leagues, the natives of the area understood the league in a different way than the official one, or the paths drawn circled so much that the distances did not coincide. when joining two populations in a more or less straight line. The parish priest of Porto, one of the few who did his job perfectly, he realized. “The leagues that are put in this description are according to what the natives count them, but they take the hours shown in the map”.

The Bishop of AstorgaGiven the magnitude of the disaster, he justified the failure to comply with the royal order: “Of the 660 own priests that exist in this diocese, more or less, the 300 are of particular presentation, and although many of these are of merit and career, most are of little literature and less instruction, who do not see a book again [desde que son ordenados] and they tend to be brutalized in the villages, when they do not indulge in wine and other vices, for which I have been forced to give up such an undertaking ”.

Something that the priests recognized in their letters, as they described themselves as “lacking intelligence in the formation of geographical plans.” “I would like to please you, but I already told you that I did not understand maps”, “without a head to walk forming maps” or lacking “instruction in drawing, it will only serve to further confuse the proper expression”, were some of the answers received.

In general, says Lorenzo Arribas, “the plans of the informants, with few exceptions, were neither exact nor admirable.” “They lacked,” adds the historian, “knowledge of triangulations to make a survey that remotely resembles the topographic, which made the geodesic ambition of Charles III’s commissioner very difficult.”

The priests of Zamora, however, were not the worst, and the example is León, “where they turned a deaf ear to the repeated pleas made to them.” In other words, López wrote, “the primitive map [de León] it is easier to correct it than to make it new, as has happened in other provinces of Spain ”. “You thresh with the oxen you have,” the geographer ended up accepting.

In the end, data were only obtained from 50 localities in Zamora, from which we must subtract those that only offered information of an administrative nature (12) or “offered relationships of mere distances between geographical points (another 12)”.

López published four partial maps of Zamora, Valladolid, Toro and part of León. They were printed in 1773 and 1786. “The rest of the traces that the informants sent arrived after they were published,” concludes Lorenzo Arribas. However, the geographer kept asking questions until 1798 in order to improve “the many dark spots.” “But the hardworking royal geographer did not see this continuation poured into the precious print commissioned by the king”, concludes the historian.