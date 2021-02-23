A customer from Hamburg settled accounts with a discounter via Facebook. The reason for this was a lack of a parking disc, which should cost around 25 euros – similar cases also happened in Baden-Württemberg.

Hamburg / Leimen – A frustrated customer from Hamburg complained about Facebook to the discounter Penny. She forgot to put the now mandatory parking disc in the car and found a letter on her vehicle after shopping. The letter was from a private company that was supposed to control the parking lot of the Penny branch. In addition to a fine of almost 25 euros, there were also words such as “offense” and “crime scene” to be read on it. Instead of the money, however, the customer sent her penny bill to the company, which only led to the initiation of a judicial dunning and enforcement procedure and an even higher amount. A Penny customer from Leimen in Baden-Württemberg had better luck. Instead of the 25 euros, she also sent her invoice to the company, but did not receive a new letter afterwards.

As BW24 * reports, calculates a regular customer who has been going to the same store for 10 years with a discounter – “and bye”.

Penny belongs to the Rewe Group and also has State capital Stuttgart (BW24 * reported) several branches.