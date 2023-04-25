What happened? Just a few days after Brunella Horna announce her departure from “America today” due to health problems and in the midst of the scandal that her husband starred in, Richard AcunaThis April 25, the América Televisión program surprised by reporting that it will present a new host who would replace the young woman in space. The magazine assured that the new member would be “a bomb” and a strong income for the production.

Brunella Horna announced her departure from “America today”

Last April 17, Brunella Horna announced her departure from “América hoy”. The young woman had already been absent from the program for several days and, although various rumors indicated that she did not appear due to the legal problems faced by former congressman Richard Acuña with his ex-partner Camila Ganoza, the model, through a call, clarified that she was giving a I step aside because of the health problems he is going through.

“This is a call not to say goodbye, but see you soon. (…) I’m stepping aside for a while“Said the young woman, who is currently in Chiclayo. “It’s been difficult weeks for my health, my doctor asked me to rest. All rebellious, I ignored it, I wanted to continue working without paying attention”

“America Today” announces a new host on the program

Despite the fact that at that time the hosts of “América hoy” regretted the departure of Brunella Horna, now it is surprising that the space already has someone who would be her replacement and will accompany Ethel Pozo and Janet Barboza in the coming days in conducting.

“Tomorrow we present the new host of ‘América hoy’,” said Edson Dávila. Next, the program issued a promotion for the presentation that would take place this Wednesday, April 26. This news came as a surprise to Janet Barboza, who rejected the presence of a new member: “We don’t need her.”

