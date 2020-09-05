In the West, an explosive growth of interest in beets among scientists and consumers. And all because of its beneficial properties.

This is exactly what they write there in serious scientific articles – “explosive interest”. Why is our habitual root crop so attractive in many civilized countries?

In folk medicine, beets have been used for hundreds of years to treat constipation, for various pains in the intestines and joints, and also as a remedy for dandruff. But today scientists have other plans for this root crop. Most often, they talk about the ability of beets to prevent and treat heart attacks, heart failure, strokes, about its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, about the ability to protect against cancer and increase physical endurance (doping effect).

Beets in the XXI century

All these effects are largely paradoxical and completely innovative – they could not be discovered even in the 20th century. Only at the very end of that century began to decipher the mechanisms that today allow beets to compete with some drugs.

One of the main beetroot paradoxes is nitrate. At the very end of the XX century. scientists finally realized that nitrates are more beneficial than harmful. They are converted in the body into nitric oxide, which relaxes blood vessels and protects them from atherosclerosis. The Nobel Prize was awarded for the discovery of these effects of nitric oxide.

And since beets are the absolute champion in the content of nitrates, there are more of them in it than in any watermelon, it has become a staple product for hypertensive patients and heart patients in general. Plus, it improves their endurance and therefore is very good with circulatory failure. The same effect of natural doping is already being used in sports.

Nitrates and antioxidants (in terms of the latter, beets are also the champion among vegetables) reduce inflammation of the vascular wall. Dietary fiber, which is also very abundant, reduce the absorption of cholesterol from the digestive tract, and betaine (this substance was isolated from beets and named after her: “Beta vulgaris” – as its name sounds in Latin) is the main enemy of homocysteine. Not everyone knows that this substance contributes to the development of atherosclerosis no less than cholesterol.

“In general, betaine is a special substance, it is not often talked about, but it is very important for our health,” says physician and gastroenterologist, Candidate of Medical Sciences Konstantin Spakhov… – It plays a key role in metabolism, not only reducing homocysteine, but also preventing the deposition of fat in the liver, as well as neutralizing toxic substances and protecting chromosomes from negative influences. Thanks to such effects, life is prolonged. And beets are the cheapest source of betaine. It is still abundant in spinach and seafood, but they are less readily available. ”

Paradoxes friend

In addition to nitrates and betaine, there are other useful substances in beets that are almost absent in other gifts of nature. For example, betanin. “It should not be confused with betaine,” continues Konstantin Viktorovich. – Substances differ by one letter. There are many of both in beets, but they are completely different. Betanine gives it color, it is a red-violet dye with powerful antioxidant effects. He’s special. Most purple vegetables and fruits are colored by other colorants called anthocyanins. They are also extremely useful – being antioxidants, they perfectly neutralize free radicals. These pest molecules damage cells, tissues, and contribute to the development of all age-related diseases and aging. So, betanin is 1.5–2 times more active than them, but it acts only in an acidic environment. And so there is every reason to believe that it has a good protective effect against stomach cancer.

Paradoxically, the most well-known medicinal effect of beets, the laxative, is the worst studied. It is usually attributed to its high fiber content. But, interestingly, the juice also weakens, in which these fibers are absent. By themselves, they are extremely useful, there are many of them, and they are different – fiber, pectin and arabinose-based polymers. In addition to cholesterol, they also remove toxins, create a feeling of satiety, and have an anti-cancer effect.

Often, beetroot lovers are intimidated by oxalates (oxalic acid salts), which contribute to the formation of kidney stones. They are found in beets and many other plant foods, but this is not worth dramatizing. Firstly, such stones threaten those in whom oxalates are determined in the urine (this is indicated in the analysis). Second, not all kidney stones are caused by oxalates, they are different. In addition, when cooking beets, especially when boiling, the amount of oxalates decreases. The effects of these salts can be mitigated by binding them with calcium from dairy products. And here there are very successful combinations: borscht, beetroot, salads go well with sour cream. Vinaigrette can also be made with it. Try other options as well. It is also important to drink enough water to prevent any kidney stones from forming.

Why do expectant mothers need juice

In the West, most of all they write about beet juice. It is convenient for daily consumption, as, for example, is advised for hypertensive patients. On the other hand, this is also explained by the fact that there is no tradition of consuming dishes with beets, as we do.

In fact, comparative studies show that boiled beets are only slightly inferior to juice in terms of activity – most of the nutrients are retained during boiling, plus it contains fibers. This means that we do not need to change our eating habits. But experiments with beetroot dishes are also welcome. It can be baked, fried, pickled, salted (fermented) and even dried – there are beet chips. This is all very useful.

In terms of the content of vitamins and minerals, the red root vegetable is not a champion, but also not an outsider (see table). It has two rarities in decent doses – the vitamin folic acid and manganese. The first is very necessary for women planning pregnancy. If they have enough folate in their bodies during conception, the risk of birth defects in the fetus is significantly reduced.